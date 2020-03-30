14 days lock down: Your ID card is your pass, Minister tells journalists

LAI Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, says journalist in the three locked down states are excluded from the movement restriction.

Mohammed said once media personnel in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have their identity cards, they could attend events and go about their normal duties during the restrcition.

President Muhammadu Buhari in his recent national broadcast had directed total restrictions in states with high cases due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though, the directive is being constested as it was more of an autocratic declaration, lawyers have maintained that such pronoucement was illegal as it was purportedly not backed by law.

“All working journalists and other media staff in Lagos and Ogun states as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been advised to use their valid identity cards to access their places of work and assignment venues during the 14-day lockdown directed by the President in the two states and the FCT,” mohammed stated in a released issued in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, “the clarification becomes necessary in view of the inadequate time to properly accredit working journalists in the affected states and the FCT during the period.”

The statement signed by Segun Adeyemi, Special Assistant To the President, Office of the Minister of Information and Culture noted that members of the media should continue to provide essential services during the lockdown, in order to keep Nigerians well updated on the COVID-19 pandemic.