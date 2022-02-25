37.1 C
Abuja

15 million Nigerians are on drugs – NDLEA

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Joseph OLAOLUWA
NDLEA
THE Director of Media and Advocacy of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Femi Babafemi on Friday said 15 million Nigerians are on drugs.

Babafemi, who disclosed this while coordinating a virtual conversation on Twitter spaces, said 70 per cent of those on drugs are youths.

He warned that going by the 2021 World Drug report, Nigeria will have serious health issues if the problem was not addressed on time.

NDLEA intercepts counterfeit $4.7m cash in Abuja

Abba Kyari: Our officers did not work with drug cartels, NDLEA replies police

How Kyari sold 20kg cocaine confiscated by IRT – NDLEA

Babafemi stressed the need for drastic measures to be taken to combat drug trafficking as, according to him, 40 per cent of the population could become drug users by 2030.

He advised youths to allow the NDLEA agents do their job whenever they present their identity cards.

According to him, the NDLEA ID card empowered the agency’s operatives to stop, search and arrest anyone suspected of any drug offense.

The agency had on Thursday arrested Nigerian singers, Oniyide Azeez, also known as Zinoleesky, and his colleague,  Ilerioluwa Oladimeji, alias Mohbad, after a midnight raid on their residence in Lagos.

Zinolessky and Mohbad arrested by NDLEA
Zinolessky and Mohbad. Credit: Premium Times

Babafemi, who confirmed the arrest, said operatives recovered two varieties of hard drugs, cannabis and molly, from the singers.

Zinoleesky and Mohbad are signed to Marlian Music, owned by Azeez Fashola, a rapper-singer better known as Naira Marley.

Fashola has condemned the arrest.

The NDLEA had recently called for stiffer penalties for drug offenders, noting that fines were no longer effective.

Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Email tips to [email protected]

