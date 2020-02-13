Nigerian lawmakers who have died in office in the past 5 years

OVER a dozen Nigerian lawmakers have died in the office between 2015 and 2020. While death is inevitable, the cause of death of these lawmakers poses questions about the quality of the healthcare system in the country.

The ICIR found that at least 15 Nigerian lawmakers have died in the past five years. According to reports, the majority of them died after battling protracted illnesses and while some sought medical treatment at foreign hospitals, a few spent their last days at a Nigerian hospital or in their homes.

Despite the precarious condition of living in Nigeria, none died from accidents or disasters. All deaths were medically related, except for two who were murdered.

Here are 15 Nigerian lawmakers who have died in the past five years

Olatoye Temitope Sugar (1973-2019)

Before his death, Olatoye was a member of the Federal House of Representatives Abuja, representing Lagelu / Akinyele Federal Constituency. He served as the chairman, House Committee on Urban Development and Regional Planning.

Sugar was elected into the Oyo State House of Assembly in 2011 under the platform of the accord party and joined the green chamber in 2015.

According to reports, the late lawmaker was shot in Lalupon, a community on the outskirt of Ibadan located in Lagelu Local Government of Oyo State, on March 9, 2019. He was rushed to the University College Hospital, Ibadan where he later died as a result of his gunshot wounds.

Jafa’aru Iliyasu

Jafa’aru was the House of Representative members representing Magama/Rijau federal constituency of Niger State before he rejoined his maker in December 2019.

Jafa’aru, until his death was a member of the ruling APC and one of the 360 members of the 9th Assembly that took the oath of office and oath of allegiance on June 11, 2019.

The lawmaker who was reported to have died in his sleep was said to have returned to Abuja after a retreat organised for members of the House Committee on Public Accounts in Lagos.

The legislator passed away the following day at his Maitama residence in Abuja.

Benjamin Uwajumogu (1968- 2019)

Uwajumogu before his demise represented Imo north senatorial district. He was also chairman, senate committee on employment, labour and productivity.

The deceased lawmaker was a member of the ruling APC and was reported to have battled illness for a long time before finally kicking the bucket.

It was gathered that the late senator sought medical treatment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for his sickness, but returned to Abuja after showing signs of recovery, according to a source familiar with his situation. Ho however died shortly after.

Mohammed Adamu Fagen Gawo (1950- 2019)

Fagen- Gawo was the lawmaker representing Garki, Bubara constituency of Jigawa state in the House of Representatives.

He died while serving as a second-term lawmaker and less than a month after another member of the House, Ja’afaru Illiyasu passed away.

According to reports, he died in Dubai, UAE while on a medical trip.

Bello Sani (1966- 2017)

Bello was the lawmaker representing Mashi/Dutsi federal constituency of Katsina state. He passed away on February 15, 2017, at the age of 51.

It was gathered that the lawmaker suffered a protracted illness for several months before giving up the ghost. The legislator died at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano.

He was also a victim of banditry as he was kidnapped some months before his death while driving to his farm in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, but was later released.

Mustapha Bukar (1954- 2018) Bukar was the senator representing Katsina North constituency, Katsina State. He was elected on the platform of the APC in 2015. Until his death, Bukar was the chairman senate committee on the capital market. It was reported that the 63-year-old lawmaker died after battling a brief illness. Umar Buba Jibril (1961- 2018) Jibril was the House of Representatives member representing Lokoja/Kogi/Koton Karfe and served as the Deputy Majority Leader of the House. The deceased lawmaker died at an Abuja hospital after a protracted illness. He died at the age of 57.

Ahmed Zanna (1955- 2015)

Zanna was the senator for Borno Central. He died in 2015.

According to reports, just before his death, he battled with an undisclosed illness that caused him partial paralysis, after he returned from the United States of America where he sought treatment.

​His demise has caused grief in Maiduguri especially around his Damboa Road home which he vacated for IDPs from Bama, his hometown.

Isiaka Adeleke (1955- 2017)

Late Adeleke was a two-time Nigerian senator who ran under the umbrella of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State from 2007 to 2011 and was re-elected under the banner of APC in 2015.

The lawmaker suffered a heart attack before he died on April 23, 2017 at Biket Hospital in Osogbo, Osun state.

Ali Wakili (1960 – 2018)

Wakil was the senator representing Bauch south senatorial district before his death on March 17, 2018.

Wakali was the Chairman, Poverty Alleviation & Social Welfare Committee and Vice Chairman of the Air Force Committee of the 8th National Assembly.

Before joining the 8th assembly, he retired as controller of customs.

Elijah Adewale

Before his death, Adewale was the lawmaker representing Ifako Ijaiye constituency of Lagos state.

He reportedly slumped and died at the early hours of July 21, 2016, in his Abuja home, where he took his last breath.

He was reported to have attended the caucus meeting of the House of Representatives in the evening of the previous day before his death.

Musa Baba-Onwama The late lawmaker represented Nasarrawa / Toto Constituency before his death. He died at age 50. Hosea Ibi Late Ibi was the lawmaker representing Takum II Constituency in the Taraba State House of Assembly. He was found dead after he was abducted by gunmen in December 2017.

Abdullahi Wammako (1968- 2017)

Wammako who was a first-time lawmaker before his passing represented Kware/Wammako federal constituency.

He contested and won the 2015 parliamentary election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reports state that he died at an Abuja hospital after a brief illness.

Ignatius Longjan (1944- 2020)

The 75-year-old lawmaker was representing Plateau’s southern senatorial district in the National Assembly before his death.

He also served as the deputy governor of Plateau and was elected as senator in 2019, on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He died at Turkish hospital in Abuja.