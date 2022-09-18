23.1 C
Abuja

20.52% inflation figure: Most Nigerians struggling to feed – Kingsely Muoghalu

News
Harrison Edeh
Kingsley Muoghalu
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

A former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Muoghalu, said the inflationary rate surge to 20.52 per cent, as revealed by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on September 15, would see many Nigerians struggling to feed.

Muoghalu, positing many Nigerians would be pushed further into poverty, said, “It’s going to increase poverty. Let’s consider people that manufacture sachet water and the mama put sellers. When they can no longer buy beans, yam, vegetables that people in the streets eat, they are going into poverty.

“When families cannot afford price of egg or basic food items to balance their diet, then you will have malnutrition. Rising inflation fuels all these concerns.”

He stressed that the implications would lead further to lack of productivity and unemployment, which he said would affect per capita income and Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Muoghalu also described inflation as a regressive tax on the poor.

He noted that Nigeria’s inflation was not mainly aligned to global economic distress, but was largely structural.

“Our inflation problems is mostly caused by domestic issues. We are a one-product economy, depending on crude oil for our foreign exchange.

- Advertisement -

“If the price of crude oil tanks, or when the production is low as a result of oil theft, it affects the economy. It puts our books off balance and puts our us in debts. All these things intertwined and push up inflation,” he said.

Notably, the NBS had released the latest consumer price index, which measures the rate of change in prices of goods and services, which surged to 20.52 per cent in August 2022, up from 19.64 per cent in the previous month.

The 20.52 figure is the highest in 17 years.

NBS said the rate was 3.52 per cent higher, compared to the 17.01 per cent figure recorded in August 2021, indicating a rush (year-on-year) in August 2022.

 

 

Author profile
Harrison Edeh
hedeh@icirnigeria.org

Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Political Economy

Level of public education has dwindled – Atiku

THE presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Atiku...
News

Again, Nigeria fails to meet OPEC oil production quota, with 927,000 bpd August output

NIGERIA has again failed to meet the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) crude...
Politics and Governance

2023: There is no justification for Ayu’s resignation – PDP south west group

THE Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) publicity secretaries in the South West zone have expressed...
Crime

NDLEA arrests ex-convict with cocaine at Lagos airport

OPERATIVES of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested an ex-convict, Onyeka...
News

Jandor visits victims of vehicle auction, condemns process

THE governorship candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Olajide...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleLevel of public education has dwindled – Atiku

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.