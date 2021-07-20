We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

ELECTION campaign posters bearing the caption, #JonathanMalami2023, appeared recently in different parts of the country, including Abuja.

The posters had the pictures of former president Goodluck Jonathan and the Minister of Justice /Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami, with the logo of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) .

The posters suggested that Jonathan and Malami would present a joint ticket for the 2023 presidential poll, with the former president seeking another round in Aso Rock and the AGF serving as vice president.

The posters appeared to lend credence to speculations that Jonathan and Malami would contest the 2023 presidential elections as president and VP on the platform of the ruling party.

However, on July 19, Malami, speaking through his spokesman Bashir Gwandu, distanced himself from the poster and the 2023 presidential poll.

“The 2023 is still very far to even talk about it, the attorney has never indicated interest to stand for election with anybody. He advised members of the public to be wary of what they say or post on social media or anywhere. What the minister needs now is to focus more on how to deliver much needed services to the country that he has been doing and will continue,” the statement released by Gwandu said, while describing the poster and speculations over the AGF’s presidential ambition as ‘distraction.’

But Malami’s denial came about 24 hours after a group – Arewa 2023 Agenda for Peaceful Transition – had claimed that there was indeed a plot to make Jonathan the APC presidential candidate in 2023 with Malami as running-mate.

National Chairman of the group Usaini Ibrahim Kano, in a statement on July 18, suggested that the appearance of the Jonathan/Malami ticket posters was part of the alleged plot to foist the former president and the serving AGF on the party in 2023.

The group, in the statement, noted that the plot for a Jonathan/Malami APC ticket was coming on the heels of the postponement of the party’s national convention and state congresses.

The convention and congresses have been postponed twice.

The Arewa group noted that there was an ongoing internal battle over the APC 2023 presidential ticket. The crisis in the Zamfara State chapter of the party, where governor Bello Matawalle recently joined from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was linked to the said ‘internal battle.’

Matawalle defected to the party after snubbing a meeting of PDP governors and hosting APC governors and the AGF, Malami, at the government house in Gusau, Zamfara State capital.

The crisis in the Zamfara chapter of the APC escalated after Chairman of the party’s National Caretaker Committee Mai Mala Buni, who is also the governor of Yobe State, announced the dissolution of the party’s executive council of the in Zamfara and declared Matawalle as the new leader of the party in the state.

The Arewa group said the development was not unconnected to the battle for the APC presidential ticket.

“The lingering crisis that has led to a fierce legal fight in Zamfara is assuming frightening dimensions on the fate of the party in state. Tinubu’s camp is struggling to maintain a grip on the national headquarters. His camp believes that it is necessary to take over the party machinery in order to be able to fulfil his 2023 presidential ambition.

“It is also unclear at the moment where Tinubu’s man – Vice President Yemi Osinbajo – presently stands on the ambition of his benefactor. Speculations are also rife that VP has been advised, at this point “to stop being anyone’s political errand boy” and assert his political independence ahead of the 2023 race,” the Arewa group added in the statement.

The Arewa group further claimed that some chieftains of the APC “have openly questioned the latest plan to return Jonathan to the party.” According to the statement, the concerned chieftains do not “see the wisdom in returning the same Jonathan that the APC threw out of power” through President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the 2015 presidential election.

The statement quoted an unnamed chieftain and founding member of the APC as saying that “not just any candidate should be foisted on the party as its presidential flag bearer or as running mate for 2023 without the consent of the key players of the party.”

Speculations that the APC is planning to field Jonathan as its flagbearer in the 2023 presidential poll have refused to go away. The speculations initially appeared as rumour, until it took physical form in the shape of the #JonathanMalami2023 campaign posters that have now appeared in parts of the country.

The speculations commenced after a delegation of northern governors visited Jonathan in 2020. The group was led by the acting chairman of the APC and Governor of Yobe State, Buni.

The alleged plan to give Jonathan the APC ticket was supposedly hinged on the calculation that the former president could only serve one term, a development which would allow power to ‘quickly’ return to the north.

A former Governor of Jigawa State Sule Lamido appeared to give credence to the speculations when he attacked the APC governors for ‘wooing’ Jonathan.

“They, the APC governors, are looking for him (Jonathan). Is it because there are no presidential materials in the APC? This is one of the heights of hypocrisy,” Lamido said, while reacting to the development on Arise Television in February.

Buni, also in February, denied reports that there was a plan to make Jonathan the APC presidential candidate.

Noting that Buhari had assured that the party’s candidate would not be decided or crowned in Abuja, Buni said, “Then who are we to say we are considering Jonathan? How? It has to be a party affair and once it is a party affair, then we are talking about the people. So, we have nothing like that in our agenda.”

He added that there was ‘nothing beneath’ the earlier visit to the former president.

On his part, Jonathan described his rumoured presidential ambition as ‘mere speculation,’ without entirely dismissing the report that he was being wooed to run on the APC platform in 2023.

Speaking in March during a condolence visit to Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Jonathan said, “On the rumour of my interest in the 2023 presidential election, it is mere speculation. I will continue to serve God, humanity, Africa and the world to the best of my ability and with all sense of commitment and sincerity.”

A former Governor of Lagos State Bola Tinubu remains the major factor in APC’s presidential election 2023 calculations, more so after a pioneer National Chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) Rufai Hanga recently revealed that there was an agreement that he (Tinubu) would take over from Buhari when he completed his second term in 2023.

“This is an open secret. There was an implied agreement. Even in law, there is an implied and expressed act. If something is expressed, there are no two ways about it. There was an implied agreement that he would take over. That is why he didn’t back out after the first tenure,” Hanga said in an interview with Daily Trust, adding, “If Tinubu knew that he would not benefit, he would have backed out during Buhari’s first tenure. But he knows there was an agreement.”

But Hanga also observed that Tinubu might not be able to clinch the APC presidential ticket for the 2023 general elections because of an ‘imminent fracas’ in the party.

Despite expectations that power would rotate to the southern part of the country in 2023, the APC has not taken a decision to zone its presidential ticket to the South. Indeed some northerners, including Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, have already indicated interest in the party’s presidential ticket for the forthcoming polls.

Governor of Borno State Babagana Zulum, speaking after the Southern Governors Forum (SGF) declared that the president must come from the zone in 2023, insisted that it was not sacrosanct that the APC must cede its presidential ticket to the South.

“I am in the APC. Six or seven years ago, APC had zoned the presidency to northern Nigeria based on the agreement that in 2023, the presidency should go to the South. But again, this is politics. We are supposed to meet and discuss this issue among ourselves, among the political class. This statement that people are saying that the president must go to the South, I want them to remove the word must,” Zulum said in an interview on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily, on July 7.