2023: APC group group attacks Atiku, Obi

A GROUP, the Progressive Ambassadors for APC Project, has attacked presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, leader of the group Ikechukwu Norbet said Atiku and Obi are desperate to be President.

“We know Atiku; he has been contesting since 1999. I think he is desperate to become the president – Nigerians should watch out for him.

“We don’t want such a person to oversee the affairs of Nigeria. Tinubu has the capacity to deliver and win in any zone, even in the north-east.

“We are not afraid of Obi. He is a bird of the same feather as Atiku. They are desperate politicians jumping from one party to another. Obi is a smaller case for us because politics is not played in social media. We call him a social media President.”

On the controversy generated by the All Progressives Congress Muslim-Muslim ticket, the group said Nigerians of “the 21st century should be looking at competence in terms of choosing their leaders” and not religion.

“We have the person Bola Tinubu who is coming from the South and we have Kashim Shettima who is coming from the North. These people have been tested in several levels of governance and they have shown competence.

“That ticket will fly because we need people that will bring good roads to us, create employment and give us basic amenities. Nigerians should look beyond religion and ethnicity.”