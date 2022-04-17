2023 aspirations: Ganduje orders political appointees to resign

— 1 min read

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has directed all political appointees interested in elective offices in the forthcoming 2023 general elections to resign from their respective positions.

This was contained in a statement released by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, earlier this morning.

The statement gave Monday, April 18, 2022 as the deadline for submission of resignation.

Ganduje, according to the statement, explained that the development was in line with the 2022 Electoral Act as recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, which prohibits political appointees from contesting for election until they resign from their respective positions.

The relevant section of the Act reads, ‘No political appointees at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.’