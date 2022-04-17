36.1 C
Abuja

2023 aspirations: Ganduje orders political appointees to resign

News
Tayo ODUNLAMI
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

 

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has directed all political appointees interested in elective offices in the forthcoming 2023 general elections to resign from their respective positions.

This was contained in a statement released by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, earlier this morning.

The statement gave Monday, April 18, 2022 as the deadline for submission of resignation.

Ganduje, according to the statement, explained that the development was in line with the 2022 Electoral Act as recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, which prohibits political appointees from contesting for election until they resign from their respective positions.

The relevant section of the Act reads, ‘No political appointees at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.’

 

Author Page
- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Crime

NDLEA intercepts cocaine consignments at various airports, arrests five alleged traffickers

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has intercepted cocaine consignments at...
Crime

Police arrest alleged drug dealer with 250 parcels of Indian hemp in Kano

The Kano State police command has arrested a 33-year-old alleged drug dealer, Victor Agbo,...
News

2023 aspirations: Gombe Gov directs political appointees to resign

THE Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, has ordered political appointees and other public servants...
News

Under Buhari, every aspect of life has broken down – Kukah

THE Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has said all aspects of life...
News

2023: Call your supporters to order, Osinbajo has rights to contest as you –APC chieftain tells Tinubu

A CHIEFTAIN of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hafiz Abubakar, has asked the former...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

INVESTIGATION: How corps members falsify medical documents, feign illness to bypass NYSC protocols

Buhari should extend state pardon to all thieves in Nigerian prisons – Falana

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

President Jonathan In Israel On Holy Pilgrimage

Factchecking Kperogi: Does VP Osinbajo pursue agenda to fill Buhari govt with RCCG pastors?

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNDLEA intercepts cocaine consignments at various airports, arrests five alleged traffickers

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.