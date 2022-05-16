2023: My experiences under Buhari has placed me ahead of others – Osibanjo

— 1 min read

By Dare Akogun

VICE President Yemi Osibanjo has said that his experience under President Muhammadu Buhari in the last seven years has placed him above other presidential aspirants.

Osinbajo spoke at the palace of the Emir of Illorin on Monday.

The vice president was in Ilorin for a meeting with All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates ahead of the party’s May 30, 2022 presidential primary election.

According to him “Working under President Muhammadu Buhari in the last seven years has greatly exposed me to series of security and economic challenges facing the country which I am in a better position to address due to exposure and opportunities given to me by the President.”

“Being the Vice President of Nigeria in the last few years was a great opportunity that placed me in the front burner against other aspirants contesting for the presidency. As soon as I get to the office God willing in May 2023 I would hit the ground running for a more prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

The Vice President lauded the fatherly role of the Emir and sought his support for his aspiration.

Osinbajo said that his respect and regard for the Emir and the the Emirate informed his visit to the palace.

Earlier, the state governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazak said the vice president has been a friend of Kwara, having launched the Social Investment Programme and Owo Isowo Scheme for the vulnerable and less privileged people in the state.

The governor who led a delegation that comprised the Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi, Speaker of the State House of Assembly Yakubu Danladi, and the state party chairman Sunday Fagbemi among others, said Osibanjo remains a living voice in Nigeria’s economic landscape.

The Emir of Ilorin Ibrahim Zulu Gambari lauded the vice president for the visit, noting that his presidential ambition was based on his past record which he said has earned him “respect all over”.

The Emir added that the challenges ahead of him are enormours and tasked him to rise to the challenge.