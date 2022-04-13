3,359 drug traffickers arrested, 677 jailed in three months – NDLEA

— 1 min read

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it arrested a total of 3,359 drug traffickers, jailed no less than 677 and seized multiple drugs between January and March 2022.

In a statement by its spokesperson Femi Babafemi, the agency said no fewer than 2,223 drug users were also counselled through brief interventions and rehabilitated in NDLEA facilities across the country within the same period.

According to the report, Lagos has the highest figure of drug seizures with 22,192.62 kilograms of illicit substances recovered from parts of the state, followed by the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Command, Ikeja, also in Lagos, with 8,979.869kg of drugs seized.

Kano and Kaduna led the pack in the arrest of offenders with 194 arrests in each state within the same period.

The agency said a total of 257 hectares of cannabis farms were destroyed in forests across Ondo State.

Also, 14.869 hectares were destroyed in Edo, while a hectare was destroyed in Bayelsa State within the same period.