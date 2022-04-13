33.1 C
Abuja

3,359 drug traffickers arrested, 677 jailed in three months – NDLEA

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
NDLEA
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it arrested a total of 3,359 drug traffickers, jailed no less than 677 and seized multiple drugs between January and March 2022.

In a statement by its spokesperson Femi Babafemi, the agency said no fewer than 2,223 drug users were also counselled through brief interventions and rehabilitated in NDLEA facilities across the country within the same period.

According to the report, Lagos has the highest figure of drug seizures with 22,192.62 kilograms of illicit substances recovered from parts of the state, followed by the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Command, Ikeja, also in Lagos, with 8,979.869kg of drugs seized.

Kano and Kaduna led the pack in the arrest of offenders with 194 arrests in each state within the same period.

The agency said a total of 257 hectares of cannabis farms were destroyed in forests across Ondo State.

Also, 14.869 hectares were destroyed in Edo, while a hectare was destroyed in Bayelsa State within the same period.

Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

45% of completed voters’ registrations nationwide are invalid — INEC

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday said about 45 per cent to...
Elections

2023: I have been trying to contest governorship election in Lagos for 10 years – Female aspirant

Vows to extend free education to Lagos State secondary schools KHAIRAT Animashaun-Ajiboye, a gubernatorial aspirant...
Conflict and Security

At least 150 persons killed in 2 days as Buhari issues ineffective directives to security agencies

IN two days, at least 150 people have been killed by terrorists in different...
Media News

IPI Nigeria to keep records of perpetrators of assaults on journalists

THE International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria has said it will open a black book...
Judiciary

Court overturns bail conditions that confined Sowore to Abuja

AN Abuja Appeal Court has overturned the bail conditions that confined Sahara Reporters publisher...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023: APC fixes dates for presidential, NASS, other primaries

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

NDLEA has arrested suspected drug dealers aboard Ethiopian Airlines five times in six weeks

President Jonathan In Israel On Holy Pilgrimage

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article45% of completed voters’ registrations nationwide are invalid — INEC

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.