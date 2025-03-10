Abacha’s family counters IBB over June 12 poll annulment claim

THE family of former Nigerian military leader, Sani Abacha, has rejected claims by a former military President Ibrahim Babangida that the late general was responsible for the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

In Babangida’s memoir released on Thursday, February 20, titled ‘A Journey in Service’, he claimed Abacha was behind the annulment of the June 12 election.

However, Mohammed Abacha, the late general’s son, fired back, accusing Babangida of twisting historical facts.

Mohammed Abacha accused Babangida of trying to rewrite history, urging Nigerians to beware of false narratives that shift blame away from those truly responsible.

The family stated that Babangida’s claims have sparked widespread controversy and necessitated a clear response to set the record straight.

They emphasised that Abacha was neither the Head of State nor the Commander-in-Chief at the time of the annulment, and therefore, could not have been responsible for the annulment.

“The decision to annul the election was made under the administration of General Ibrahim Babangida, who, as the then Head of State, held absolute executive powers and was solely responsible for the actions of his government.

“Any attempt to shift this blame onto General Sani Abacha, who was a very senior military officer within the regime, is a deliberate distortion of historical facts,” the Abacha family stated.

The family added that Abacha remained loyal to Babangida throughout his lifetime, even protecting him when his life was under threat.

The Abacha family also urged Nigerians to be wary of what they termed “revisionist narratives” intended to manipulate public perception for political gain.

The ICIR reported that during the book launch, Babangida admitted for the first time at the event that the late businessman, Moshood Abiola, won the presidential election conducted on June 12, 1993.

The event, attended by prominent African leaders, former Nigerian presidents, heads of state, and other dignitaries, also served as a fundraising initiative for the IBB Presidential Library.

The ceremony was chaired by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who lauded Babangida for documenting his leadership experiences and ensuring that future generations have a written record of Nigeria’s political history.

The ICIR reports that Babangida, who served as Nigeria’s military ruler from 1985 to 1993, became military president after taking over power from Muhammadu Buhari on August 27, 1985.

He introduced economic policies such as the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP), which altered the course of the nation’s economy.

His regime is best remembered for several controversial events, particularly the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, which was widely seen as Nigeria’s freest, fairest, and most credible poll.

The election was widely believed to have been won by Moshood Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Another significant event that characterised Babangida’s government was the murder of veteran investigative journalist Dele Giwa.

These two events have continued to echo his administration, with critics accusing him of human rights violations.