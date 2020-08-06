Abuja concert: Police arrest, detain Naira Marley for flouting movement restrictions

THE Lagos State Police command has detained Azeez Fashola, the controversial Nigerian singer popularly known as Naira Marley for flouting movement restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic after he performed in a concert in Abuja.



His arrest and detention came two months after he flown into Abuja in a chartered flight and performed at a concert at Jabi Lake Mall, violating COVID-19 guidelines against public gathering and interstate travel.

He made headlines after videos surfaced online of the concert and him and his crew members boarding the chartered flight.

The Federal Capital Territory Ministerial Enforcement Task Force on COVID-19 Restrictions later sealed off Jabi Lake Mall for two weeks for violating the government’s ban on public gathering.

Meanwhile, the federal government also suspended Execujet, owners of private jet that brought the singer to the Abuja concert.

On Thursday, however, Bala Elkana, Public Relations Officer to Lagos State Police Command confirmed that Naira Marley was arrested and detained over the concert.

He explained that the concert violated the safety guidelines put in place by the Federal Government to curb the spread of COVID-19.