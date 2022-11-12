Abuja Ring Project to improve TCN’s transmission capacity by 1000mw – Power minister

THE ‘Abuja Ring Project’ of the Federal government being executed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is set to add a 1,000-megawatt transmission capacity and improve power supply.

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, said in Abuja on Friday November 11 while inspecting some substations the TCN is installing that the project would improve the capacity of the company to wheel out more power to Nigerians.

Aliyu said, ”The project is about six and they are over 90 per cent completed and hope to be completed in November or December. The contractor is chasing the completion date. The project, when completed, will increase power supply in Abuja and its environs.

”This project is funded by a loan of $170 million from the French Development Agency (AFD), and was started by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in 2018 in the quest to increase the capacity of the Nigerian electricity supply industry.”

The project covers a new substation in Dawaki, a new substation at Apo, and an old Apo substation, among others.

According to him, there has been a 132 kilovolt (KV) line exiting from Suleja to Katampe, which initially was at Kubwa.

He said the new substation would give Dawaki and its environs more electricity as the residents had been depending on supply from Kubwa.

Aliyu disclosed that a platform had been built at the old Apo substation to receive a 60-megavolt Ampree transformer from the Siemens power project.

”The new Apo substation is a new one and is receiving a 330 KVA line from Nasarawa to boost supply in Abuja and its environs,” he said.

Nigeria’s transmission network consists of high voltage substations with a total (theoretical) transmission wheeling capacity of 7,500 megawatts and over 20,000 kilometres of transmission lines.

Currently, the transmission wheeling capacity of 5,300mw is higher than the average operational generation capacity of 3,879, but it is far below the total installed generation capacity of 12,522mw.