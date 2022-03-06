AfCTA: Negotiations on rules of origin, Customs cooperation gradual to dissuade dumping – Official

— 2 mins read

THE director General of the Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN), Yonov Fred Agah, said the ongoing negotiations on rules of origin and Customs cooperation for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) are gradual to dissuade dumping in Nigeria.

Yonov, who spoke at the closing ceremony of the ‘National Simulation Skills Course’ organised by the (NOTN) held on Friday in Abuja, said the Trade negotiation office is taking gradual steps in engagement with stakeholders to enable Nigeria to get a better deal from AfCTA.

“It’s not a matter of being in a hurry; it’s a matter of getting it right in our negotiation deals. We are doing this so that the continent and our country do not become a market for third parties, but truly a market for African companies for value additions and better value chains that creates wealth.”

He stressed that involving the members of the private sector and National Assembly is key to getting a better deal in the continental trade negotiations.

Speaking on why the continental trade pact has not commenced fully despite officially kicking off on January 1 2021, he said vital negotiations on ‘trade in goods are not yet finalised.

“The full swing of AfCFTA is going to be gradual. As we speak, politically, trading started on January 1 2021. In reality, we are still grabbing with the rules of origin, documentation, payment system, elements of customs cooperation and final agreements and they are not fully resolved.

Senator Nora Daduut representing Plateau South Senator District and a member of the Senate Committee on Trade and Investment, also pledged the support of the National Assembly to ensure Nigeria gets a better trade deal for wealth creation.

“I have observed with interest the deliberations at the just concluded programme. I believe Nigeria is taking advantage of all the opportunities and would reap the benefits in the nearest future.

Also, a senior official of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dickson Yeboah, told the ICIR on the sidelines that the training has equipped the Nigerian team with better skills for trade negotiations.

He said: “The WTO deals with trade agreements and the legal framework, which has to be favourable trade barriers to be reduced to enable Nigeria to reap the intending benefits and grow export markets to the world.

A representative of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, at the event Oluwasegun Osidipe, told the ICIR that the engagement with relevant stakeholders is key to factor on all necessary concerns.

“This is the way to go by opening up engagement and involving all stakeholders, he said.

The main objectives of the AFCTA, it would be noted, are to create a single continental market for goods and services, with free movement of business persons and investments, and thus pave the way for accelerating the establishment of the Customs Union.

According to World Bank reports, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement will create the largest free trade area in the world measured by the number of countries participating.

The pact also connects 1.3 billion people across 55 countries with a combined gross domestic product (GDP) valued at US$3.4 trillion.

It has the potential to lift 30 million people out of extreme poverty, but achieving its full potential, analyst day will depend on putting in place significant policy reforms and trade facilitation measures.