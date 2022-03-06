28.1 C
Abuja
28.1 C
Abuja

AfCTA: Negotiations on rules of origin, Customs cooperation gradual to dissuade dumping – Official

Business and Economy
Harrison Edeh
SECRETARY GENERAL OF AFCTA,WAMKELE MENE
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share this story
2mins read

THE director General of the Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN), Yonov Fred Agah, said the ongoing negotiations on rules of origin and Customs cooperation for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) are gradual to dissuade dumping in Nigeria.

Yonov, who spoke at the closing ceremony of the ‘National Simulation Skills Course’ organised by the (NOTN) held on Friday in Abuja, said the Trade negotiation office is taking gradual steps in engagement with stakeholders to enable Nigeria to get a better deal from AfCTA.

“It’s not a matter of being in a hurry; it’s a matter of getting it right in our negotiation deals. We are doing this so that the continent and our country do not become a market for third parties, but truly a market for African companies for value additions and better value chains that creates wealth.”

He stressed that involving the members of the private sector and National Assembly is key to getting a better deal in the continental trade negotiations.

Speaking on why the continental trade pact has not commenced fully despite officially kicking off on January 1 2021, he said vital negotiations on ‘trade in goods are not yet finalised.

“The full swing of AfCFTA is going to be gradual. As we speak, politically, trading started on January 1 2021. In reality, we are still grabbing with the rules of origin, documentation, payment system, elements of customs cooperation and final agreements and they are not fully resolved.

Senator Nora Daduut representing Plateau South Senator District and a member of the Senate Committee on Trade and Investment, also pledged the support of the National Assembly to ensure Nigeria gets a better trade deal for wealth creation.

- Advertisement -

“I have observed with interest the deliberations at the just concluded programme. I believe Nigeria is taking advantage of all the opportunities and would reap the benefits in the nearest future.

Also, a senior official of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dickson Yeboah, told the ICIR on the sidelines that the training has equipped the Nigerian team with better skills for trade negotiations.

He said: “The WTO deals with trade agreements and the legal framework, which has to be favourable trade barriers to be reduced to enable Nigeria to reap the intending benefits and grow export markets to the world.

A representative of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, at the event Oluwasegun Osidipe, told the ICIR that the engagement with relevant stakeholders is key to factor on all necessary concerns.

“This is the way to go by opening up engagement and involving all stakeholders, he said.

The main objectives of the AFCTA, it would be noted, are to create a single continental market for goods and services, with free movement of business persons and investments, and thus pave the way for accelerating the establishment of the Customs Union.

According to World Bank reports, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement will create the largest free trade area in the world measured by the number of countries participating.

- Advertisement -

The pact also connects 1.3 billion people across 55 countries with a combined gross domestic product (GDP) valued at US$3.4 trillion.

It has the potential to lift 30 million people out of extreme poverty, but achieving its full potential, analyst day will depend on putting in place significant policy reforms and trade facilitation measures.

[email protected]

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Business and Economy

AfCTA: Negotiations on rules of origin, Customs cooperation gradual to dissuade dumping – Official

THE director General of the Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN), Yonov Fred Agah,...
Health

Tinubu: Illnesses associated with shaky hands

Last week, videos of Bola Tinubu, a major contender for Nigeria's presidency in the 2023 general...
Politics and Governance

Some politicians jostling for 2023 presidency should have been in jail – Obasanjo

A FORMER President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said many politicians who should be in jail were...
Energy and Power

New Lafia substation to become Nigeria’s transmission hub -NDPHC

THE Managing Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC), Chiedu Ugbo...
News

Saudi Arabia ends social distancing in two holy mosques, lifts travel ban on Nigeria flights

THE Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has lifted the ban on flights from Nigeria as...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Why we volunteer to fight in Ukraine

Nigerian presidency repeats lies, half-truths on infrastructure projects in South-East (part 1)

Buhari aborts planned medical trip to London, returns to Abuja from Kenya

Opportunities for Nigerian traders as crude, wheat, palm oil prices skyrocket

Controversy trails new Customs VIN-valuation system for imported cars

Outrage as Femi Adesina says fuel scarcity is not new to Nigerians

New police dress code: ‘What will be the uniform for catholic policewomen?’- Adegboruwa

The untold story of how Akwa Ibom acquired N184bn ‘secret’ loan, targets fresh N150bn...

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleTinubu: Illnesses associated with shaky hands

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.