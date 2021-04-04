Afraid of losing billions to Fintech firms, MTN backtracks, as banks re-connects subscribers

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

COMMERCIAL banks on Sunday reconnected MTN subscribers who had been denied access to their unstructured supplementary service data (USSD) payment channels after the telecommunication giant backtracked on its earlier position.

In a report, quoting Karl Toriola, managing director and chief executive officer of MTN Nigeria, the telecom firm will revert the discount offered to banks on airtime sales to its initial 4.5 per cent commission pending the outcome of a meeting for the reduction of the charges to hold on Tuesday.

According to the report, the letter dated April 3, 2021, was signed by Toriola, and it was addressed to the chairman of Body of Banks’ CEOs, Herbert Wigwe.

“Our virtual meeting between yourself (Wigwe) and Segun Agbaje (MD of GTBank) on the one hand and myself (Toriola) and Modupe Kadri (chief financial officer of MTN Nigeria) on the other refers,” the letter read.

The mobile network operator had reduced banks’ commission from an average of 3.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent, this led to a dispute between MTN and commercial banks.

“In an attempt to resolve the current USSD recharge impasse, given the interventions from our regulators, we hereby agree The Banks revert to the status quo of 4.5 per cent commission.

“However, the banks and MTN Communications Nigeria Plc shall sit to agree on various options that will result in the reduction in the costs on 6th of April 2021,” the letter stated.

Commercial banks had asked MTN to reverse its action to the old commission or would restrict MTN airtime recharge services in both mobile banking applications and unstructured supplementary service data (USSD) payment channels.

Due to MTN’s refusal to revert back the commission percentage, commercial banks except for Zenith Bank, which is connected directly to the MTN, denied customers access to the USSD platform, leaving many subscribers stranded and frustrated as they were informed to recharge their lines with physical cards.

On Saturday, MTN had offered alternative channels for its subscribers to use in recharging their lines such as dialling *904# and *606#, and other electronic payment platforms.