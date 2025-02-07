After ICIR’s investigation, ICPC arrests NSCDC Commandant over money laundering involving Nigeria’s ex-Naval Chief

THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested Adam Imam Yusuf, a former Deputy Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kogi State and currently the Commandant in Akwa State, over his alleged involvement in a N3 billion fraud.

Yusuf, along with a former Chief of Naval Staff, Usman Jibrin, and a retired Brigadier General, Ishaya Gamgum, were issued with a bench warrant by the Federal High Court Abuja in May last year.

The warrant, which was issued by Justice Inyang Ekwo, followed money laundering charges brought against the trio by the ICPC after investigating a petition against them by a whistle blower.

Since then, the accused had remained defiant, evading arrest and failed to appear in court, a development that raised questions as to whether they are above the law.

However, the ICPC said Imam was taken into custody from his residence in Gwagwalada, Abuja, and is now set to face prosecution.

A statement by its Director of Public Enlightenment and Education, Demola Bakare, on Friday, February 7, said the former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin, had allegedly masterminded the fraud through Yusuf and Gangum.

He said the alleged scheme involved the diversion of public funds using 92 fictitious companies that were not registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

The ICPC said it was able to trace these funds to several affiliated companies, including Lahab Integrated and Gate Coast Properties, which led to the acquisition of over 18 properties, including filling stations.

The commission said four of these properties have already been forfeited to the government, while legal proceedings are ongoing for the remaining assets.

The anti-corruption commission said with the NSCDC Commandant’s arrest it is intensifying efforts to apprehend the other suspects who are still at large.

ICIR’s investigation

This arrest comes after an investigation by The ICIR that exposed how Jibrin, Bauka, and Yusuf had defied a court order and refused to appear in court to face trial.

The ICIR‘s investigation revealed that Jibrin, who became the Chief of Naval Staff in 2014 and retired in 2015, had allegedly used Yusuf and Bauka to amass illicit wealth within and outside Nigeria.

Court documents seen by The ICIR indicate that while the ex-naval chief, Jibrin, is standing trial on a 10-count charge of money laundering, Yusuf and Bauka are respectively facing two count charge prosecution over the same offence.

Also listed in the suit as defendants are companies allegedly involved in the laundering activities. They are Lahab Integrated and Multi-Services Ltd, Gate Coast Properties International Services Ltd, and Ummays Hummayd Energy Ltd.

The ICIR was also informed that following its investigations, the ICPC came up with “damning evidence,” which indicated that Jibrin, Bauka, Yusuf, and their accomplices illegally acquired properties through money laundering activities, using companies in which they had stakes.

Among others, the ICPC’s investigation threw up evidence on how the ex-Naval chief impersonated his wife, Lami Idum.

In a surprising twist, Jibrin had even threatened an ICIR reporter who had reached out to him for comment, saying “I will come after you; I am not a democrat; you can write any rubbish you like.

“Don’t ever try calling me again. If you want any details, go to court; find a way of getting in touch with me through the Nigerian Navy or the courts,” he fumed.

The ICIR reports that in January, the arrested Adam Imam was deployed to Akwa Ibom State NSCDC commend where he became the 14 Commandant.