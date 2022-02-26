34.1 C
Abuja

Airtel Africa ends talks with Helios on tower sale to Chad

Science and TechICT/Telecoms
Joseph OLAOLUWA
FILE PHOTO
Advertisementspot_img

Related
1min read

AIRTEL Africa has disclosed that its signed agreement with Helios Towers Plc for the potential sale of its tower assets in Chad have broken down.

Airtel Africa had, on March 23, 2021, entered into a memorandum of understanding with Helios Towers Plc, an independent telecoms infrastructure company in Africa, on the potential sale of its tower assets in Chad and Gabon to the latter.

In a regulatory filing by the Group Company Secretary for Airtel Africa Simon O’Hara to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), the telco said both firms mutually agreed not to renew the memorandum for the tower sale.

“On 24 February 2022, the memorandum of understanding arrangement relating to
tower assets in Chad expired, and Airtel Africa and Helios Towers mutually agreed that this would not be renewed,” the statement read.

O’Hara, however, noted that both firms decided to extend their memorandum of understanding arrangement in Gabon, with completion still subject to Helios Towers obtaining a passive infrastructure licence.

“Airtel Africa will continue to provide further market updates as and when appropriate,” the company stated.

The statement came less than two months after the telco announced the sale of its tower assets in Tanzania to SBA Communications Corporation for $176.1 million.

- Advertisement -

Recent data by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that Airtel Nigeria ended 2021 with 37.52 million active internet subscribers.

Author Page

Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Email tips to [email protected]

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

ICT/Telecoms

Airtel Africa ends talks with Helios on tower sale to Chad

AIRTEL Africa has disclosed that its signed agreement with Helios Towers Plc for the...
World News

Biden nominates first black woman as apex court judge

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, honoree at the Third Annual Judge James B. Parsons Legacy...
Diaspora News

Canada’s education minister orders investigation into allegations of racism against Nigerian child

Stephen Lecce Ontario’s Education Minister Stephen Lecce has ordered an investigation into the incident that...
World News

NATO, US position forces around Ukraine as Russia attempts Kyiv takeover

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that the alliance was deploying thousands of combat-ready...
Business and Economy

Again, NNPC promises fuel availability after failing to fulfil earlier pledges

THE Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has, once again, promised that the premium motor...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Russia-Ukraine conflict: 10 things you need to know

Russia trying to seize Chernobyl nuclear power plant, says Ukraine president Zelensky

Updated: No sunny side for Nigeria as oil price tops $105 on Russia’s invasion...

Tracking the ransom: How multi-million naira kidnapping industry is growing in Northern Nigeria

10 key provisions of the electoral bill awaiting Buhari’s decision

Adama Adama, owner of Enadama Group, defrauds investor of over N8m, shuts down office

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Ukrainian banks, govt websites hit by wave of cyber attacks

Insufficient fuel, reason for Opebi chopper crash – AIB

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleBiden nominates first black woman as apex court judge

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.