Aisha Buhari confirms she flew abroad for medical treatment

AISHA Buhari, the wife of President Muhammadu on Saturday confirmed she flew abroad for medical treatment.

The first lady in a statement issued on Saturday night appreciated Nigerians for their prayers and well wishes, noting that she has fully recovered and back to the country.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank all Nigerians for their prayers and well wishes while I was away for medical treatment,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I am well now and fully recovered and have since returned back home, Nigeria.”

There were speculation that the wife of the president had travelled abroad for medical treatment over a neck pain when international flights were suspended.

On her arrival via the Presidential Jet at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, she also hailed the Captain and flight crew of the jet that flew her from Dubai to Abuja, for successfully navigating dangerous turbulence to ensure the safety of all on board.

“On our way back, the Nigerian Airforce Flight encountered a violent clear air turbulence which was navigated safely and professionally by the Captain and crew of the Flight,” Aisha Buhari said.

“I want to commend and appreciate the courage and professionalism of the Captain and his crew, the wonderful gallant servicemen and women of the entire Nigerian Airforce for their dedication to duty and the quality of maintenance of its Fleet.”

She also stressed the need for the healthcare providers to take the advantage of the Federal Government’s initiative through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) guidelines for the operation of N100 billion Credit Support for the healthcare sector as was released recently.

“I recall hosting the private healthcare Providers earlier in the year and we had a very productive engagement where the issue of building the capacity of Nigeria health sector was the major focus, and funding was discovered to be the major challenge,” she stated,

“I, therefore, call on the healthcare providers to take the advantage of the Federal Government’s initiative through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) guidelines for the operation of NGN100 Billion Credit Support for the Healthcare Sector as was released recently contained in a circular dated March 25, 2020 to the Commercial Banks.

‘This will no doubt help in building and expanding the capacity of the Nigerian health sector and ultimately reduce medical trips and tourism outside the Country.”

She, however, appreciated the frontline workers, and all Nigerians for their steadfast, as they navigate through the COVID-19 challenges facing the entire world.