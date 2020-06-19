Ajimobi is alive, says daughter-in-law, media aide

THE spokesperson for Abiola Ajimobi, Bolaji Tunji, has disclosed that the former governor is still alive, debunking reports that he had lost the battle to COVID-19.

Tunji, who spoke to Premium Times, is quoted to have revealed that Ajimobi was still alive as at the late hours of Thursday, adding that Nigerians should disregard rumours that Ajimobi who was recently named the national chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) was deceased.

Also, Fatima Ajimobi, daughter-in-law to the former governor shared a post on her Twitter page, where she confirmed that he was still alive and well.

“Thank you for all the messages but our father is still alive, alhamdulillah. When it is our time we will all die so wait first,” her tweet read.

Despite the confirmations by the people close to the governor, the rumour is rife that he died of COVID-19-related complication.

Reports say the one-time serving senator has been admitted at the First Cardiologist and Cardiovascular Consultants Hospital, Lagos, since June 2.

According to one of his former aides who did not want to be named, the former governor was in coma for about a week but has since regained consciousness. It was not clear if he was suffering from COVID-19.

Ajimobi was born December 16, 1949 (age 70 years). He was elected on May 29, 2011 as the governor of Oyo State. He steered the ship of the state for eight years of two terms till May 29, 2019

Before elected as the governor, he served as a one-time senator when he represented Oyo South Senatorial District between May 2004 and May 2007.

He became the National Deputy Chairman of the APC in March and was announced as the party’s acting National Chairman on June 16, after an appeal court upheld Adams Oshiomole’s suspension.