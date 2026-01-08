Amala, moi moi, biko, over dozen others added to Oxford English Dictionary

Report by Esther Tomo

THE Oxford English Dictionary has added about 22 Nigerian and West African words and expressions to its latest update, reflecting the influence of everyday language, culture and popular expressions from the region on global English usage.

The additions are part of the dictionary’s December update for its 2026 edition, which introduced hundreds of new words and meanings from different parts of the world where English is shaped by local realities.

Some of the Nigerian expressions added include ‘abeg’, ‘biko’, ‘amala’, ‘moi moi’, ‘nyash’, ‘Mammy market’, ‘Ghana Must Go’ and ‘Afrobeats’. The words capture common usage in Nigerian daily life, food culture, markets and music.

Afrobeats, which refers to the music genre that emerged from Nigeria and Ghana, was included following its growing global popularity and widespread usage in international media and entertainment.

Other words such as abeg and biko are frequently used in informal communication to express politeness or emphasis, while amala and moi moi refer to staple foods consumed across different parts of Nigeria. Mammy market describes informal markets often found in military barracks and youth service camps, while Ghana Must Go refers to the widely used chequered travel bag.

The latest additions build on previous updates that have included Nigerian expressions, as the dictionary continues to document emerging words and meanings in global English.