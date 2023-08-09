24.7 C
Abuja
Amusan missing as Nigeria prepares for World Championships 

Dotun OMISAKIN
Tobi Amusan after her victory

WORLD women’s 100m hurdles champion Tobi Amusan was missing from Team Nigeria’s list of 26 athletes for the World Athletics Championships.  

The list was released by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) on Tuesday.

The list comprises 11 male and 15 female athletes for the championships, which holds from August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

    Athletes in the list include; silver medallist at last year’s championships Ese Brume. She will be accompanied in the long jump event by Ruth Usoro. Sade Olatoye (Hammer) and Chioma Onyekwere (Discuss) are also among the prominent females on the AFN list.

    For the men’s 100m and 4x100m relay races, national champion Usheoritshe Itshekiri, Favour Ashe, Seye Ogunlewe, Alaba Akintola, Fakorede Adekalu and Anunagba Karlington will feature in this category.

    Meanwhile, Rosemary Chukwuma, Favour Ofili, Faith Okwose, Justina Eyakpobeyan and Success Umukoro will compete in the women’s 100m and 4x100m event

    It could be recalled that Amusan was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit for missing three drug tests this season, one month to the championships.

    Dotun OMISAKIN

