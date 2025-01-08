Anambra Catholic priest quits Christianity, joins African traditional religion

A Catholic priest, Echezona Obiagbaosogu, has announced his resignation from the church to join African traditional religion.

Obiagbaosogu, a lecturer in African Traditional Religion at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, disclosed this after recently defending his PhD dissertation titled ‘Rainmaking and Control in Igbo African Medicine: A Case Study of Isieke in Ihiala Local Government Area, Anambra State,’ according to an interview published by Starconnect Media.

In his doctoral research, Obiagbaosogu looked into the ancient African practice of rainmaking.

According to his findings, rainmaking involves a combination of natural elements, spiritual communication, and what he describes as African science.

He argued that rainmakers, known as “debia ogwu” in Igbo culture, utilise herbs, roots, and hydroscopic stones to interact with the atmosphere and influence rainfall.

Obiagbaosogu explained that there were three distinct methods of rainmaking: the use of clay tripods and concoctions, coldrone structures with fermented herbs, and psycho-spiritual techniques that rely on the power of the human mind.

Speaking about his journey, Obiagbaosogu, who was a priest for 17 years, said his decision stemmed from a deep curiosity about African spirituality and the art of rainmaking.

He described his transition as a quest to reconnect with the cultural values and spiritual practices that have been undermined by colonial influences.

“I have come to realise that my true calling is to serve my people through the ancient traditions of our ancestors. I was a Catholic priest for 17 years before resigning to embrace the traditional African religion. The topic of my research is ‘Rainmaking and Control in Igbo African Medicine: A case study of Isieke in Ihiala Local Government Area, Anambra State’.”

Obiagbaosogu shared that his upbringing played a significant role in shaping his beliefs, noting that his father, a Christian who still valued traditional medicinal practices, and his maternal grandfather, a traditionalist, inspired his appreciation for nature and indigenous knowledge.

He said these early influences sparked his interest in rainmaking, which became the focus of his academic research.

“Everything about this research stems from my curiosity about nature and God. The research reflects my curiosity about spirituality and the nature of God. As a priest, I had the opportunity to work in health sectors, and I understand what health is all about,” he said.

While still a seminary student, he stressed that he witnessed a family friend demonstrate rainmaking, an experience that set him on a path of academic and spiritual exploration.

“My research in rainmaking and control is rooted in finding the truth and understanding how native doctors contribute to preserving African values. I discovered that it is indeed a reality and done by dibia (native doctors). I am not turning my back on God, but rather, I am embracing the divine in a more meaningful and authentic way.”

During his research, Obiagbaosogu said he spent months studying with a renowned native doctor, learning the intricacies of rainmaking and its connection to Igbo spirituality.

He emphasised that traditional African practices should be viewed as science rather than superstition.

“We can also access these magical laws, which we call African magic or religion. It is not the African magic of Nollywood. The African magic of Nollywood is one of the tools used to destroy our culture and values.

“African magic is actually African science, which remains unexplored. We must begin to modify, codify, and document it for posterity,” he said.

Reflecting on his decision to leave the priesthood, Obiagbaosogu described it as a natural progression, “Life is a process. Things happen, and people begin to look left and right.

“One important thing is for the person to know themselves. If you understand yourself and remain open to reality, you will begin to make decisions for your life.”

