24.9 C
Abuja

Anambra election: Policeman releases gunshots at food vendor’s spot

IHUOMA Chiedozie
Aroma junction, Awka, Anambra State

1min read

A POLICEMAN, who is part of a mobile patrol unit, released gunshots at Aroma Junction in Awka, Anambra State capital on Saturday morning.

Members of the Police unit had stopped at a roadside food vendor’s spot to buy food.

Upon disembarking from the patrol van, the policeman calmly cocked his gun, pointed to the air and released two shots.

The development scared other customers at the food vendor’s spot.

An agitated resident complained bitterly about the action of the policeman, who acted unconcerned.

The ICIR observed that there was uncertainty over the location of three polling units at the usually busy Aroma Junction.

Residents and journalists are hanging around the vicinity but election officials are nowhere in sight.

Heavily armed soldiers, policemen and other security agents continue to patrol the streets and major roads.

Website
If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

