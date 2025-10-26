Anambra police nab seven suspected cultists over election violence plot

THE Anambra State Police Command has arrested seven suspected members of the Black Axe Confraternity allegedly being prepared for political thuggery ahead of the state’s governorship election slated for November 8, 2025.

In a statement on Sunday, October 26, the Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the suspects were rounded up during an initiation ceremony in a bush at Obinagu, Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area.

Ikenga explained that operatives of the Special Anti-Cult Squad, Enugu-Ukwu, working with the Agunechemba Vigilante Group, stormed the area in the early hours of Sunday following credible intelligence about a planned cult initiation.

During the operation, the police recovered a 25-litre keg containing a red liquid substance, red ritual cloth, two wooden drums, and footwear belonging to the suspects and other fleeing accomplices.

The arrested suspects include Ugorji Emmanuel (29), Ogamba Chinuike Anthony (22), Chibuzor Agudiegu (25), Destiny Okasi (22), Udewulu Nzube (19), Ifeanyi Anikpe (21), and Sunday Akuma (20).

“Preliminary information revealed that the initiation activities were part of their evil ceremony and grooming for election thuggery in Njikoka and Anaocha Local Government areas.

“The suspects, on sighting the operatives, attempted to flee, but were successfully apprehended after a swift chase,” the statement read.

He added that investigations are ongoing to track down other members of the group and dismantle linked cult networks within the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, in the statement, warned that the police will deal decisively with anyone involved in acts capable of threatening the peace of the state, especially in the build-up to the election.

He urged parents, community leaders, and youth organisations to intensify efforts in discouraging cultism and political violence.

The ICIR reports that on November 8, 2025, the people of Anambra State will head to the polls to elect a new governor.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cleared 16 candidates from different political parties to contest the election.