Anambra: Poling unit with 923 registered voters in Soludo’s hometown struggles with crowd

Reading time: 1 mins
News
INEC logistics officers during the distribution of sensitive materials for the 2025 Anambra governorship election
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
REPORTS of overcrowding have emerged from Polling Unit 002, Umuezeadigo Street, in Isuofia community, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, where about 923 registered voters are jostling to cast their ballots.

The unusually large number has led to long queues and delays, with election observers noting that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should have split the polling unit into two or more to ease the process.

Isuofia is the hometown of the incumbent Governor Charles Soludo, a professor, while Aguata is one of the seven local government areas that make up the Anambra South Senatorial District.

The ICIR reports that voters in Anambra State are today electing their next governor, as Soludo’s first tenure ends in March 2026.

The governor, seeking re-election, contests with other 15 candidates vying to govern the state for the next four years.

Over two million voters are eligible to vote across 5,720 polling units spread within the 21 local government areas of the state.

Among the 16 candidates, four are regarded as major contenders namely: Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA); entrepreneur Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC); former managing director of the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority, George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP); and businessman and economist, John Chuma-Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in society. You can reach him via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

