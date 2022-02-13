23.1 C
Abuja

Angry youths attack police station, set couple caught with human parts ablaze

Conflict and SecurityNews
Marcus Fatunmole
The couple with the body parts in a bucket
Advertisementspot_img

Related

1min read

ANGRY youths on Saturday night stormed the Oja-Odan Police Station in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State and set ablaze a couple found with fresh human parts, who were arrested and detained in the facility.

The Punch reports that the incident occurred minutes after news of the arrest broke out in the community.

The youths asked the police to release the suspects but the officers on duty refused.

The restive youths consequently forced themselves into the police cell, brought out the couple and set them ablaze.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

On Saturday, the Ogun State Police Command said it had arrested the couple with human parts, including hands, breasts, and others.

The couple hid the parts in their room.

- Advertisement -

Oyeyemi said a leader and a pastor in the community where the couple lived alerted the police.

According to the statement, the pastor who lives opposite the couple’s room observed some foul smell and rushed to the community leader to complain.

Moshood Ogunwolu, the community leader, headed for the Kemta Divisional Headquarters to report the development.

The police then mobilised its intelligence team that stormed the house to search, leading to the discovery of the human parts.

The statement said the couple, Kehinde Oladimeji, 43, and his wife Adejumoke Raji, 35, were residents of 72, MKO Abiola Way, Leme, Abeokuta.

“The community leader reported that one Pastor Adisa Olarewaju, who is a co-tenant with the suspects, informed him of offensive odours coming out from the room of the suspects.

“Upon the complaint, the Divisional Police Officer, Kemta Division, Chief Superintendent of Police Adeniyi Adekunle, quickly led his detectives to the scene where the search was conducted.

- Advertisement -

“On searching the room, a plastic bowl containing fresh different human parts were discovered in the room, and the couple, promptly arrested,” the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the suspects confessed they were herbalists. They said they got the parts from one Michael, who they claimed resided in the Adatan area of Abeokuta.

Michael has since been at large, according to the police.

However, the police said they found a dismembered body in a swamp in the Leme area of Abeokuta about a week ago.

They could not confirm if the parts belonged to the deceased.

The State Commissioner of Police Lanre Bankole had ordered the transfer of the couple to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for a thorough investigation before they were set ablaze by the angry youths.

Nigeria has seen a spike in ritual killings in recent months.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img

Recent

Conflict and Security

Angry youths attack police station, set couple caught with human parts ablaze

ANGRY youths on Saturday night stormed the Oja-Odan Police Station in Yewa North Local...
Featured News

Adejobi replaces Frank Mba as Force PRO

DEPUTY Force Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi has replaced Frank Mba as the Force...
Elections

FCT election: Security agents arrest thugs trying to disrupt voting

SECURITY operatives have arrested four persons who attempted to disrupt voting in the ongoing...
Elections

FCT election: Voters decry delays due to failure of BVAS machines

ABUJA residents voting in the ongoing Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area council elections have...
Elections

FCT election: Suspected political thug on motorbike knocks down voter

A SUSPECTED political thug on Saturday knocked down a middle-aged woman who was on...
Advertisement

Most Read

Live Update: FCT Election 2022

FCT election: 478 candidates battle for 6 chairmanship, 62 councillorship positions

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

NCAA urges domestic airlines to fly foreign routes

US-based Nigerian Temitope Olaiya pleads guilty to drug trafficking, fraud

Adejobi replaces Frank Mba as Force PRO

Benue: Consultants, others resign, shun new equipment at Makurdi FMC for overseas jobs 

INVESTIGATION: Many crises tearing apart Federal University Oye-Ekiti (PART II)

FCT election: Security agents arrest thugs trying to disrupt voting

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAdejobi replaces Frank Mba as Force PRO

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.