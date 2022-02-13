Angry youths attack police station, set couple caught with human parts ablaze

— 1 min read

ANGRY youths on Saturday night stormed the Oja-Odan Police Station in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State and set ablaze a couple found with fresh human parts, who were arrested and detained in the facility.

The Punch reports that the incident occurred minutes after news of the arrest broke out in the community.

The youths asked the police to release the suspects but the officers on duty refused.

The restive youths consequently forced themselves into the police cell, brought out the couple and set them ablaze.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

On Saturday, the Ogun State Police Command said it had arrested the couple with human parts, including hands, breasts, and others.

The couple hid the parts in their room.

Oyeyemi said a leader and a pastor in the community where the couple lived alerted the police.

According to the statement, the pastor who lives opposite the couple’s room observed some foul smell and rushed to the community leader to complain.

Moshood Ogunwolu, the community leader, headed for the Kemta Divisional Headquarters to report the development.

The police then mobilised its intelligence team that stormed the house to search, leading to the discovery of the human parts.

The statement said the couple, Kehinde Oladimeji, 43, and his wife Adejumoke Raji, 35, were residents of 72, MKO Abiola Way, Leme, Abeokuta.

“The community leader reported that one Pastor Adisa Olarewaju, who is a co-tenant with the suspects, informed him of offensive odours coming out from the room of the suspects.

“Upon the complaint, the Divisional Police Officer, Kemta Division, Chief Superintendent of Police Adeniyi Adekunle, quickly led his detectives to the scene where the search was conducted.

“On searching the room, a plastic bowl containing fresh different human parts were discovered in the room, and the couple, promptly arrested,” the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the suspects confessed they were herbalists. They said they got the parts from one Michael, who they claimed resided in the Adatan area of Abeokuta.

Michael has since been at large, according to the police.

However, the police said they found a dismembered body in a swamp in the Leme area of Abeokuta about a week ago.

They could not confirm if the parts belonged to the deceased.

The State Commissioner of Police Lanre Bankole had ordered the transfer of the couple to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for a thorough investigation before they were set ablaze by the angry youths.

Nigeria has seen a spike in ritual killings in recent months.