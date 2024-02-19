APC chieftain silent on Tinubu’s drug trafficking allegations

A CHIEFTAIN of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Osita Okechukwu has keep silent on drug trafficking allegations against the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Osita Okechukwu made this known during a television interview programme on Tuesday, hours after a released report on the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Osita said that Tinubu had gone through a thorough and credible electoral processes which have made him the flagbearer of the party.

He stressed that any individual who has proof on the allegation should charge Tinubu to court.

“The constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the government, or anybody whether partisan or non-partisan, if we see anybody who violates the constitution deliberately it is in our best interest to remind the person that to a greater extent he has its integrity to a question”

“Let not shoot it to a carpet under the analogy that there is a log in our eyes, there is no how that there would not be one log on the other”, he maintained.

Osita expressed that Tinubu remains the presidential candidate of the APC, until the atrocities as legally ascertained by the court.

“Concerning Asiwaju Tinubu the basics of our counter is that we had a credible presidential primary in June 6, and he won that election”.

“All that we need is just one who can package it with a greater percentage of integrity and if we don’t have that we would be zooming to where we came from”, Osita added.