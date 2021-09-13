22.8 C
APC fixes state congresses for October 2

Vincent Ufuoma

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) said it would conduct its state congresses on October 2.

APC National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee John Akpanudoedehe announced this in a statement on Monday.

Akpanudoedehe said that the party would commence the sale of nomination forms on Wednesday.

He asked all interested aspirants to purchase their forms in their various state APC secretariats and in the unlikely event that they were denied, they were at liberty to approach the national headquarters to obtain same.

The party held its ward congresses on July 31 and local government congresses on September 4.

This is part of the ruling party’s preparations for the 2023 elections.

 

 

Advertisement
