APC reschedules presidential primary election

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled its presidential primary election to Monday, 6th, Tuesday, 7th and Wednesday 8th June, 2022.

The primary poll earlier scheduled to hold on Sunday, 29th and Monday, 30th of May, was postponed in the late hours of Friday following the extension of the deadline for the conduct of primary elections.

The postponement was announced in a statement issued by APC National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka.

The statement read, “Following the Independent National Electoral Commission’s extension of deadline for the submission of list of candidates by political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) hereby postpones its Special Convention for Presidential Primary from Sunday, 29th – Monday, 30th of May, 2020 to Monday, 6th – Wednesday, 8th of June, 2022.”

The ICIR had earlier reported the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the primaries deadline by six days after meeting with the 18 registered political parties under the aegis of the Inter-Party Advisory Council IPAC, on Friday in Abuja.

IPAC had earlier asked for a two-month extension from the June 3rd deadline, a demand which the Commission rejected.

Festus Okoye, INEC National Electoral Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, said the extension was to give parties more time to compile the list and details of their nominated candidates before uploading them to the INEC portal.