Armed bandits neutralised by troops in Zamfara, says Nigerian Army

THE military authorities said it has once again neutralized some armed bandit leaders and several of their fighters in Zamfara state.

John Enenche, the General Coordinator Defence Media Operations Defence Headquarters, in a statement on Friday disclosed that the bandits were neutralized in air strikes executed by the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI in the Zamfara State section of the Kagara forest.

He stated that the success of the operation was achieved through human intelligence reports on July 9, indicating that some armed bandits had relocated with a large number of rustled livestock from the Sokoto State side of the forest and set up camp in the Zamfara State portion of the forest.

Enenche said intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance missions also later confirmed the exact location of the camp.

The Air Component dispatched Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets, helicopter gunships had engaged the location, and as the attack aircraft approached the camp, some of the bandits and their leaders were seen fleeing towards the surrounding bushes.

Consequently the attack aircraft struck the area of vegetation taking out several of the bandits.

HUMINT sources later confirmed that eight bandit leaders and no fewer than a dozen of their fighters were killed as a result of the strikes

Sadique Abubakar, the Chief of the Air Staff in the statement also commended the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI for their professionalism and urged them to remain resolute in the conduct of air strikes whilst continuing to provide close air support for ongoing ground operations in order to eradicate all armed bandits.