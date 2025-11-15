ASUU threatens fresh strike over unresolved issues

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Bauchi Zone, comprising six universities, has announced its readiness to embark on a fresh strike, citing the Federal Government’s failure to address unresolved demands.

The zone includes the Federal University, Kashere (Gombe State); Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi; University of Jos, Plateau State; Bauchi State University; Plateau State University, Bokkos; and Gombe State University.

According to Punch, the Zonal Coordinator, Timothy Namo, while addressing reporters in Jos on Saturday, November 15, expressed disappointment that, despite previous warnings and a two-week strike notice, the government had made no substantial progress.

“The paltry increase proposed by the government is a drop in the ocean and far below expectations,” Namo said, noting that the union had rejected the offer.

He accused some government officials of undermining the renegotiation process and misrepresenting the proposals made.

The union leader questioned the government’s commitment to education, pointing to a significant rise in federal and state revenue allocations in recent years, yet education continues to suffer. “There is no sufficient evidence from the Government’s response so far to suggest that education is a priority in Nigeria and that the Government truly desires to avert crises in the universities,” he said.

Namo urged traditional rulers, students, civil society groups, and the National Assembly to pressure the government to meet ASUU’s demands, warning that failing to act could trigger a full-scale strike.

He also highlighted statistics showing that allocations to states rose from 3.92 trillion naira in 2022 to 5.81 trillion naira in 2024, while federal allocations increased from 3.42 trillion naira to 4.65 trillion naira over the same period. “This confirms that it is not lack of funds but lack of political will and misplaced priorities that make education suffer in Nigeria,” Namo said.

The national branch of the union abruptly ended its two-week warning strike, which commenced on Monday, October 13, after “useful engagements” with the Nigerian government.

ASUU’s long-standing demands include the release of revitalisation funds, payment of earned academic allowances and withheld salaries, settlement of promotion arrears, and payment of outstanding third-party deductions such as check-off dues and cooperative contributions.

The union has also criticised the unchecked establishment of new universities and alleged government interference in university autonomy.