ASUU threatens indefinite strike action

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to go on an indefinite strike as the two month warning action ends on Monday, May 9.

The union gave the warning in a post on its Twitter handle on Sunday.

“The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end its warning strike tomorrow (Monday), 9th of May 2022, as considerations on indefinite strike commence. More details to follow,” the post read.

ASUU embarked on a one-month warning strike on February 14 and extended it by another eight weeks in March.

Other university unions had joined in the strike, including the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, (SSANU), the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Education and Allied Institutions (NASU).

Meetings between ASUU and the Federal Government have not yielded results, with the union insisting that the government failed to satisfactorily address the issues raised in the 2020 FGN/ASUU Memorandum of Action.

The recurring disagreement between the Federal Government and the university union has continued to disrupt academic activities in universities, with many students staying in school longer than planned.

The ICIR had reported that students across Nigerian universities have been frustrated by the incessant strike actions which undermine the country’s education system.