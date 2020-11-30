BREAKING: Abdulrasheed Maina arrested in Niger Republic

Abdulrasheed Maina, the wanted former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) was on Monday evening was arrested in Niger Republic by the operatives of Niger Republic intelligence service in collaboration with Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

According to PR Nigeria, the arrest was made possible due to an existing mutual relationship and security agreement between the two neighbouring countries. According to sources in the EFCC, its operatives learnt of Maina’s escape to Niger about two weeks ago and have been working with that country’s security forces to effect his arrest.

Maina is facing a 12-count money laundering charge levelled against him and a company by the prosecuting EFCC.

The agency alleged that Maina, as chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, used the account of the firm for money laundering to the tune of about N2 billion, part of which he used to acquire landed properties in Abuja and elsewhere

He, however, has not been attending trial since the September 29, 2020 proceedings, a development that Monday prompted Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court to order the arrest of Senator Ali Ndume’s who stood surety for Maina.

But the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday granted bail to the Borno South Senator, over his suretyship for Maina, believed to have jumped bail.

Justice Abang, in a ruling, said he chose to grant the senator bail based on his record of good behaviour before the court, notwithstanding that the other grounds of his bail application failed.