BREAKING: Bauchi Gov suspends First Class Emir over communal clashes

By Haruna Mohammed SALISU

BAUCHI State Governor Bala Mohammed has suspended the emir of Misau Alhaji Ahmad Suleiman over communal clashes between farmers and herders that resulted in the death of nine people and injury of any others.

The suspension of the emir and other traditional title holders in Misau followed allegations of culpability and complicity in igniting the crisis through shoddy deals and illegal confiscation and distribution of government lands.

Governor Bala also suspended the Village head of Zadawa and District Head of Misau, Ciroman Misau and banned them from moving out of the local government until the committee set up to investigate the crisis finishes its assignment.

The suspension of the district heads according to Governor Bala Moahmmed followed a petition written by Fulani leaders in Misau local government area who alleged the involvement of the leaders in illegal confiscation and distribution of land that ignited the Misau crisis.

“The Traditional rulers and some disgruntled elements either masterminded or actively participated in this crisis.

“As a responsible government that has the safety and wellbeing of its people at hands, we will not fold our arms and watch the culprits go unpunished,” Governor Bala vows while suspending the Emir and the two district heads in Misau LGA.

“We are therefore duty-bound to make sure that we identify those people and bring them to book.

“This will surely serve as deterrence to others who have similar intentions.

“We must do everything to stop these sharp practices that were causing so much pain to the common people, especially the Fulani people, because that is what is turning them into kidnappers, criminals; because they have lost their own identity”, the governor said.

Governor Bala added that; “we are aware that this flagrant abuse of trust in the hands of local government chairmen administrations in various local governments and the traditional institutions and other security agents is being reported to us.

“This evening, we will set up another committee to look at these issue”, the governor said.

The governor said his administration will not spear anybody no matter how highly placed they are to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

The governor inaugurated a committee of inquiry headed by Retired Air Commodore Tijanni Baba Gamawa.

The committee was given three weeks to submit its reports.