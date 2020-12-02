BREAKING: Buhari agrees to address lawmakers over state of insecurity

FEMI Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representative says President Muhammadu Buhari has finally agreed to address the House regarding the state of insecurity in the country.

He disclosed this on Thursday while granting an interview to State House Correspondents in Abuja.

The lawmaker said, as requested by the lawmakers an appointment has already been fixed with and an agreed date would be made public soon.

“He was ever willing to listen as its typical of Mr. President and the usual democrat he is. And what we basically sought is to convey resolution of the House and to fix a date which we did not fix out of respect for him and his very tight schedule but a date that would be convenient.

“We have agreed on a date he will meet with the House to address the situation,” Gbajabiamila stated.

According to him, he believes the President is more concerned about the insecurity situation across the nation. However, the lawmaker decided he would not pre-empt the president until he appears before the lawmakers.

The House had on Tuesday summoned the President through a motion moved on the floor following the Boko Haram attack on over 43 farmers in Borno State.

Reports say Gbajabiamila had pleaded it would be inappropriate to summon Buhari before the lawmakers until today’s visit to the presidency.

Nigerians and the global community had also condemned the violent attack while others called for the resignation of the president over the rising security concerns.

The Boko Haram insurgents subsequently claimed responsibility for the killings which the United Nations earlier put the casualty figure at 110 victims.

“I am outraged and horrified by the gruesome attack against civilians carried out by non-state armed groups in villages near Borno State capital Maiduguri,” Edward Kallon, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria said in a statement

“At least 110 civilians were ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded in this attack.”

The ICIR also reported how over 600 deaths were recorded only in the North-East within six months.