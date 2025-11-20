[BREAKING] Court hands Nnamdi Kanu life jail ‘out of mercy’

THE Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to life sentence after finding him guilty of terrorism charges preferred against him.

The judge, James Omotosho, found Kanu guilty of all counts one to seven, including his sit-at-home order resulting in economic losses and death of innocent people in the South-East, being a member of a proscribed organisation and committing acts of terrorism, and threatening anyone who failed to obey his order.

The court also found him guilty of inciting the killings of Nigerian security personnel, and for making broadcasts to kill people.

Besides, he was found guilty of committing an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria by threatening that people would die and the world would be at a standstill during a live broadcast.

“The court is minded to send the convict to death given the atrocities he has committed,” he said, adding that he had not shown any remorse for his actions.

He quoted some Bibllical verses to “show mercy” on the convict, noting that death penalty was being frowned upon globally. He therefore sent Kanu to life sentence on count 1, 4, 5, 6 instead of death sentence.

With respect to count three, he was sentenced to 20 years without an option of fine. The same applied to count seven.

He said the sentences should run concurrently.

Omotosho noted that the tendency of violence had not left the convict, and he should be kept at any correctional facility in the country and must not be allowed to have access to any digital device.

The judge admitted that Kanu is a freedom fighter, who was fighting for the freedom of his people.

He, however, called the IPOB leader a terrorist who must be treated as such. According to him, Kanu did more harms to his Igbo people he was fighting for than good.

Omotosho said, “Mr Kanu knew what he was doing, he was bent on carrying out these threats without consideration to his own people.”

He said the prosecutor’s evidence was “credible, cogent, and uncontroverted,” which the accused failed to fault.

“His (Kanu’s) agitation (is) in the states of South-East, South-South and some Middle-Belt, and he is doing so using terrorism as a weapon. Terrorism has become a monster in the world today, and several groups have continued to use this as a form of weapon to form a separate government. “Groups like Boko Haram, Lakurawa, IPOB, and in recent years troubled Nigeria with terrorism activities. These terror groups, by their activities, are denying innocent people the enjoyment of their fundamental rights. “The action of the defendant and his terrorist organisation has led to the bloodshed of innocent citizens and security personnel who were going about their legitimate duties. His incitement through his Radio Biafra, as well as social media of the group, has led to the loss of innocent lives,” the judge reasoned.

He emphasised that the court gave the convict the opportunity to defend himself but refused.

The ICIR reported how the judge ordered Kanu out of the court shortly before the ruling over ‘unruly’ conduct.

Kanu was protesting that the judge could not rule on his case when he (the accused) had yet to file his final written address.

“‘Which law states that you can charge me on an unwritten law? Show me. Omotosho, where is the law? Any judgment declared in this Court is a complete rubbish,” the accused queried the judge.

Kanu had confronted the judge in a similar manner at the last hearing of the case, when the court admitted that he had forfeited his opportunity to file his final written address.

The ICIR reported that Kanu had sacked his lawyers and agreed to stand for himself in the court. He faced a seven-count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, and incitement.

Before he was sent out of the court today, amid heavy security, he had argued that the judge knew nothing about law and lacked the power to determine his case.

The ICIR reports that Kanu is championing the secession of the South-East region from Nigeria for the Biafra nation.

Omotosho proceeded on a recess at 2:40 pm and returned at for the sentence after 4pm to deliver a judgement that lasted less than ten minutes.

Prosecution counsel seeks death penalty for convict

Prosecution counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo, informed the court that some of the counts, including one, two, three and five, carried death sentence.

Responding to the charges read by the judge, Awomolo, who represented the State Security Services (SSS), said, “Those whose relatives were brutally killed will know that they did not die in vain. Many have been rendered poor because of his inciting statements.”

He stated that justice knew that the law was greater than any individual, and justice had been done to the convict. “His acts of terrorism are against innocent Nigerians, and the honourable court has to apply strict measures.

“He demonstrated no respect for justice administration, and his acts in this temple of justice have been marked out of arrogance,” the lawyer noted.

He added, “The action of the defendant and his terrorist organisation has led to the bloodshed of innocent citizens and security personnel who were going about their legitimate duties. His incitement through his Radio Biafra, as well as the social media of the group, has led to the loss of innocent lives. “Nothing further remains but the imposition of sentences. The punishment prescribed for the offences in counts 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6 is the death penalty. The only sentence that my lordship will impose on counts 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6 is the death sentence. This court has the power to do so, and with respect, must do so.”

He said the court had the power to restrict further access to the digital media through which the act of terrorism was committed.

” We pray the court to order forfeiture of all the broadcasting equipment, in particular the radio transmitter and to be forfeited to the Federal government of Nigeria,” he stated.

Awomolo added that “We want the court to restrict his online access to digital devices to stop broadcasting. Someone in that position ought to show some penitence and not arrogance.

“We are urging that, for his safety and security, until your sentence is executed, I plead that he be kept in the safest correctional centre in Nigeria.

“We are asking that Your Lordship keep him in the safest Custodian centre. I am not sure that Kuje, with records of several jail breaks, will be the best place for him.”

The judge also asked for allocution from Nnamdi Kanu’s consultants.

A federal House of Representatives member, Obinna Aguocha, who represents Umuahia North and South, pleaded for clemency for the convict.

“Like the prosecutor said, Nigeria is bleeding, and we must find common ground on the issue of terrorism. I therefore plead my Lord to show clemency in your judgment.

Omotosho took notice of his pleas and said that the court would return by 3:50 pm for his verdict on the matter.

Background to the report

Kanu was first arrested in 2015 on charges including treasonable felony and incitement over his activities as the leader of IPOB, which seeks the secession of Nigeria’s South-East from Nigeria. He was granted bail in 2017 but fled the country after his home in Abia State was raided by the military.

He was re-arrested in Kenya in 2021 and extradited to Nigeria under controversial circumstances that violated international law, according to the Court of Appeal. The court discharged and acquitted him of all terrorism-related charges in October 2022, but the Federal Government appealed the decision at the Supreme Court.

In December 2023, the Supreme Court ruled that the trial could continue at the Federal High Court. Since then, Kanu has remained in the custody of the SSS, despite multiple court rulings ordering his release or improved detention conditions.

The ICIR reported that the seven-count terrorism charge against Kanu includes allegations of treason, incitement, defamation of Nigerian authorities, and unlawful broadcasting. His trial has been marked by repeated adjournments, legal disputes over fair hearing, and concerns raised by his lawyers and family members about his health.

The court relied on a report by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) declaring Kanu fit to stand trial, a report the defendant dismissed as forged.

On October 23, 2025, Kanu sacked his legal representatives and announced that he would defend himself in court.

The decision came after his lead counsel and former Attorney-General of the Federation, Godwin Kanu Agabi, a senior advocate, informed the court that the defendant had decided to take back his case from him and his team.

Agabi formally withdrew his appearance and those of other senior advocates in the team.

Kanu, who was brought to court by operatives of the State Security Services (SSS), informed his counsel in open court that he no longer required their services.

The development was formally communicated to the judge, who confirmed that Kanu had chosen to conduct his own defence.

Confirming the development, Kanu told the judge that he would represent himself, although he might later reconsider the decision.

Omotosho asked whether the court should assign a lawyer to assist him, but Kanu declined, insisting on handling his own defence in the seven-count terrorism charge filed against him by the Federal Government.

The judge later ordered Kanu to open his defence on Friday, October 24.

