BREAKING: FG lifts ban on interstate travel, approves domestic flight operations

THE Federal Government on Monday lifted the ban placed on interstate travels, disclosing that citizens can travel from July 1, provided such journeys are made outside curfew hours.

Boss Mustapha, Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, disclosed these at the ongoing daily briefing of the task force in Abuja.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), also said the government has approved the safe resumption of domestic flights in the country.

The Federal Government also approved “safe reopening” of schools nationwide, describing it as a point of action in the next phase of the gradual easing of lockdown ordered to curtail further spread of COVID-19.

It however highlighted that only graduating students will resume.

The SGF disclosed that the reopening of schools is meant to allow students in graduating classes resume in preparation for examinations.

According to him, the new developments are relayed in the Task Force’s 5th Interim Report, adding that it was submitted to the President Muhammadu Buhari earlier on Monday.

“I am pleased to inform you that Mr President has carefully considered the 5th Interim Report of the PTF and has accordingly approved that, with the exception of some modifications to be expatiated upon later, the Phase Two of the eased lockdown be extended by another four weeks with effect from Tuesday, June 30, 2020 through Midnight of Monday, 27 July, 2020.

“Safe re-opening of schools to allow students in graduating classes resume in-person in preparation for examinations; safe reopening of domestic aviation services as soon as practicable,” Mustapha said.

It would be recalled that President Buhari had on March 30, ordered lockdown in three states including; Abuja, Lagos and Ogun, a move that was aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, which has since infected over 24,000 Nigerians and left over 565 dead, according to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).