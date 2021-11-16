30.9 C
Abuja

BREAKING: Gas explosion rocks Lagos, many feared dead

Bankole Abe

1min read

MANY people are feared dead after a gas explosion rocked Lagos in the early hours of Tuesday.

The explosion occurred at Ojekunle Street in the Ladipo area of Mushin.

Eewitnesses reported that the explosion occurred around 8:00 am.

An official of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said three dead bodies have been identified as of the time of filing this report.

It is feared that more casualties would be recorded in the incident.

More details shortly…

