BREAKING: JAMB announces 160 as cut-off mark for university admission

THE Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced 160 and above as the cut-off mark for admission into universities across the country for the 2020/2021 academic session.

Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar who disclosed on Tuesday this as part of the outcome of the 2020 policy meeting on admissions to tertiary institutions which was held virtually said polytechnics cut-off marks is pegged at 120 and above while Colleges of Education’s cut-off mark is 100 and above.

While cautioning management of universities not to charge above N2000 for admission screening, Oloyede further disclosed that 612, 557 candidates were offered admission in 2019.

He said about 510,957 admission spaces were unused by tertiary institutions in 2019, adding that only 1,157,977 candidates had the required five credits with English and Mathematics that sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) last year.

“Out of 1,157,977 candidates who sat for UTME in 2019, about 612,557 were admitted,” Oloyede said.

Oloyede noted that candidates waiting for their results will only be considered when they are uploaded on its website.

Speaking at the meeting, Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education, directed JAMB and tertiary institutions to proceed with the conduct of 2020/2021 admissions.

Admission processes are expected to commence in August based on the guidelines released by JAMB.

Represented by Emeka Nwajiuba, the Minister of State for Education, Adamu urged JAMB and tertiary institutions to consider candidates with previous years Senior School Certificate Examination and other qualifying results, to proceed with the admission process.

He said government will make arrangement that will accommodate applicants who will be taking the examination when the opportunity to do so is worked out.

“As major stakeholders, we must jointly come up with reactions that would realign our programmes to these new realities,” Adamu said.

“While these reactions are being fine-tuned to check their capacities and capabilities to withstand the new reality, JAMB and tertiary institutions could take advantage of the current situation and consider candidates with previous years Senior School Certificate Examination and other qualifying results, to proceed on with the admission process.”

“Whatever arrangement that the country comes up with in the long run, will surely accommodate those who will be taking the examination when the opportunity to do so is worked out.”