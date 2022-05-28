29.8 C
BREAKING: Tambuwal steps down for Atiku

BAMAS Victoria
Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal. Photo Credit: Guardian.ng
THE governor of Sokoto state Aminu Tambuwal has withdrawn from the 2023 People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) presidential primary race.

Tambuwal said he is stepping down for Atiku Abubakar and asked his supporters to vote for him.

He said, “Those who are delegates here should vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar”.

Tambuwal made the announcement not long after he had addressed the delegates and appealed to them to vote for him.

The aspirants were each given five minutes to address the delegates.

During his own address, Atiku had told them that the PDP convention is an end to APC era.

He  said, “This is the last convention that will end the APC era in Nigeria.”

“I am distressed that some of our party officials felt frustrated in many states.”

“I appeal to the frustrated candidates across to bear with the party. It’s a matter of time. No condition is permanent.”

Most Read

