BREAKING: Two confirmed dead as helicopter crashes into building in Opebi, Lagos

Featured News
By Seun DUROJAIYE
Helicopter crash in Opebi Lagos CREDIT: NEMA

TWO have  been confirmed dead in an helicopter crash that occurred on Friday afternoon at Opebi area of Ikeja, Lagos State. 

Eyewitness told The ICIR that the helicopter which belongs to Quorum Aviation came down at about 12 noon into a residential apartment at  No. 16 Salvation Bus Stop, Opebi.

Ibrahim Farinloye, spokesperson of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) told The ICIR that two persons including the pilot have died in the crash while another person was rescued alive.

A Toyota Camry damaged by the helicopter

He said NEMA operatives were still at the scene of the crash carrying out rescue operation.

It was not clear if the helicopter was taking off from Murtala International Airport or was about to land when the incident occurred.

No official statement was issued at the time of this report by the owners of the helicopter.

 

Seun DUROJAIYE

Seun Durojaiye is a journalist with International Center for Investigative Reporting (ICIR).

You might also like More from author
Comments
More Stories

FACT-CHECK: Claim that NCDC will pay Nigerians to meet…

Olugbenga ADANIKIN

FACT-CHECK: Did security agencies foil planned Hezbollah…

Niyi OYEDEJI

Lagos gives directives on reopening of event centres, limits…

Ihuoma ILO
1 of 60

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More