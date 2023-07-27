28.1 C
Abuja
BREAKING: Wike, el-Rufai, Umahi, Pate, others make Tinubu’s 28 minister-nominees

Nyesom Wike

Former governors of Kaduna and Rivers states Ahmed Nasir El-Rufai, Nyesome Wike are on the ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu which was unveiled by the Senate President Godswill Akpabio at plenary on Thursday.

Details soon.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

