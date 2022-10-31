Bribes for Bloggers: How briefcase NGOs pay N3k to discredit Premium Times report about Air Peace boss, Allen Onyema

A GROUP of bloggers and online publishers have received N3000 bribes each to re-publish a press statement condemning the PREMIUM TIMES report about the Chairman of Air Peace airline, Allen Onyema who is being accused of money laundering in the United States.

The ICIR obtained this information through a member who is privy to sharing of the bribes which were coordinated on a WhatsApp group called Blogger Forum.

In the early hour of Saturday, October 29, a member announced that there was a press release to be published and that the first 15 blogs and news platforms to publish the statement would earn N3,000.

Then, a race to publish began.

A few minutes later, more than 15 members published the press release and sent their account details to the coordinator.

The first 15 bloggers to publish include NewsbreakNG, Oasis Magazine, Mouth PieceNgr, East West Reporters, Trixxng, Veracity, New Nigerian Newspaper, Authentic, and Machalicetv.

Others are The Precision, Afemai Reporters, Voice of Arewa, Nigerianml, Verity News Online, and Best of Naija.

- Advertisement -

Each of these platforms published the statement as news without indicating that it is a sponsored article.

The statement signed on Friday, October 28, and titled “PREMIUM TIMES and Their Continuous Campaign of Calumny Against Allen Onyema, His Business Must Stop!” was sponsored by a coalition of four briefcase non-profit organisations.

The purported signatories are Alhaji Abubakar Mustapha National Coordinator of Hope for A Better Nigeria Coalition; Ahmed Mohammed Abba National Coordinator for Northern Alliance for Unity and Development, Comrade Adewale Gabriel President, Coalition of Civil Society for Accountability and Good Governance and Jonathan Kabruk National Convener, African Renaissance Forum for Ethnic Nationality in Nigeria.

The ICIR checked for the status of the four organisations on the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, and none of them showed up.

CAC officials said it is possible that the organisations were not registered or that their accounts are inactive.

False denial

The ICIR also contacted some of the bloggers who allegedly collected bribes.

A reporter at Oasis Magazine, Jacob Onjewu Dickson confirmed publishing the report but denied collecting bribes.

- Advertisement -

“This is untrue. A statement was made available and was published,” he said in response to The ICIR inquiry.

But on the Blogger Forum, this is what he posted: “Kindly use Allen Onyema and pls do a story from the statement. it is N3k promised for each.”

This shows that he was one of the bloggers gratified with N3000 to publish a sponsored, but unverified report.

Mayowa Joel Okekale of the NewsbreakNG also denied collecting bribes for publishing the statement.

“The story was used on the basis of pro bono, and nothing more,” Okekale replied in an SMS message to The ICIR.

But he also sent his Opay account number to the Blogger Forum for the share of the bribes.

Others who posted their accounts in order to receive the N3,000 bribes were Ado Adeboye of ThePrecisionNg, Samuel Agwan of Bestof9ja news, Abdulaziz Ibrahim of Voice of Arewa, Osho Oluwatoshin Isaac of TrixxNg, Anita Ogona of EastWestReporters and Nwanchukwu Mike Chinasa of Machalicetv.com.ng, a subsidiary of Machalice Ventures Nigeria.

- Advertisement -

The ICIR has obtained account details of all the beneficiaries of the sponsored articles, though we are unable to verify directly who paid bribes to the bloggers.

Journalism Codes of Ethics

Section 7 subsection 1 of the Code of Ethics for Nigerian Journalists forbids reporters or editors from collecting bribes.

“A journalist should neither solicit nor accept bribe, gratification or patronage to suppress or publish information.”

Sub-section two states further: ” To demand payment for the publication of news is inimical to the notion of news as a fair, accurate, unbiased and factual report of an event.”

Gratification as ethical flaw

Professor of Mass Communication at Baze University, Abuja, Abiodun Adeniyi Professor Adeniyi said ethical misconduct by journalists is often not about poor teaching or learning of journalism. Rather “It’s the failure to bridge the gap between understanding and practice, often intentionally, and most times because of pecuniary gains.”

He said the poor practice is not limited to journalists, but common among other professionals.

While stressing the importance of ethics in reporting, Professor Adeniyi described it as a springboard on which journalism practice rotates.

“Ethics are a key element in journalism practice. They are like a springboard around which operations should rotate. A crucial node in practice network is thrown to the dogs when ignored; and not least so would situations of counter-stories, some deliberately orchestrated countermands, where discerning readers see responsorial attempts, likely far from the originality of a primary report. It may not be surprising, if true, especially for the convoluted communication times we are in, but we should still be able to see while walking in the rain.”

Also, Professor of Mass Communicatiuon University of Lagos Abigail Ogwezzy condemned unethical practices by journalists, describing it as a threat to development.

“Unethical Journalism is against public interest and a disservice to humanity. It’s antithetical to development,” she told The ICIR.