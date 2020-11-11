Buhari reinstates suspended UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Ogundipe; dissolves Babalakin led council

THE Federal government of Nigeria has reappointed the suspended Vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Oluwatoyin Ogundipe and also dissolved the Governing Council led by Wale Babalakin.

Ben Goong, the Press Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education confirmed the development to The ICIR on Wednesday.

“I can confirm that he has been reinstated,” Goong told The ICIR.

According to a report, Goong in a statement titled ‘Re: Report of special visitation panel to UNILAG’ made the development known.

The statement read that Nigerian President, Muhamadu Buhari has approved the recommendations of the Special Visitation Panel to UNILAG constituted to investigate Ogundipe’s removal as UNILAG VC.

“The highlights of the findings and recommendations approved by Mr. President are as follows – the removal of Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe as the Vice-Chancellor did not follow due process.

The statement further read the panel said the suspended VC was not allowed to defend himself on the allegations that led to his removal.

“The Vice-Chancellor was not granted an opportunity to defend himself on the allegations upon which his removal was based. He should accordingly be re-instated.

“All allegations made against the Vice-Chancellor and the management of the University before and after the Constitution of the Special Visitation Panel should be referred to regular Visitation Panel for a thorough investigation and necessary recommendations,” the statement read.

Buhari said that as recommended by the panel, the Governing Council in the appointment of Omololu Soyombo as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University was inconsistent with the provisions of the Law relating to the appointment of an Acting Vice-Chancellor. The Governing Council should be dissolved.

Advertisement

Earlier in August, the Governing Council of UNILAG removed Ogundipe as VC over alleged financial misappropriation and abuse of office.

However, Ogundipe challenged the council’s decision arguing that due process was not followed by the Babalakin-led council.