Buhari to spend two weeks in UK on medical check-up

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is set to proceed to London, the United Kingdom, on Tuesday, March 30, for a routine medical check-up.

This was contained in a statement signed by his senior special assistant on media and publicity Garba Shehu.

The president is due to be back in the country during the second week of April, the statement said.

It also added that the president would be meeting with the security chiefs before jetting out of the country.

“The President meets with Security Chiefs first in the morning, after which he embarks on the journey,” the statement noted.

This is the first time the president will be travelling out of the country in 2021. Buhari had spent over 100 days in the UK for medical reasons in 2017 after leaving for London on May 7. His prolonged absence led to the calls for him to resign and hand over to his vice Yemi Osinbajo.

His first visit to the UK for the same reason had been in January 2017 and lasted nearly two months.

He is leaving Nigeria in the middle of COVID-19 pandemic when local hospitals are in bad shape. Insecurity has worsened under Buhari’s administration, with unemployment hitting 33 percent record level. Inflation is nearly 18 percent, with Nigeria rankling high in Hanke’s Misery Index.