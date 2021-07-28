We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

FORMER Nigerian Chief of Army Chief Tukur Buratai has officially resumed as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin.

Buratai, who was deployed to the country in June, presented his letter of credence to Beninese President Patrice Talon on Tuesday.

He was nominated for ambassadorial role by President Muhammadu Buhari, alongside others who served in his security architecture.

His appointment was confirmed by the Senate in February.

Buratai was believed to have played a strategic role in the arrest of fleeing Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Igboho, who had been declared wanted by the State Security Service (SSS), was arrested alongside Rope, his wife, in Cotonou by Benin Republic’s security forces while trying to flee to Germany last week.

While Igboho’s wife has regained her freedom, the activist has been remanded in detention pending the conclusion of criminal investigation against him by the Cour D’Appel De Cotonou.

Igboho’s lawyer Hounvenou Raphael revealed this during an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Tuesday.

According to Raphael, his client was being accused by the court of associating with criminals since he didn’t enter the country using the right channel.

He said Igboho would remain in custody as prosecutors in the case would determine whether he violated any of the country’s immigration laws or not.

While stating that Igboho could spend two to three weeks in detention pending investigation, Raphael added that the Nigerian government was not responsible for the new development.

The lawyer stressed that there were no other charges against him other than the allegation of criminal association.