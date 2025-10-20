Canva, Signal, others hit by major global outage

TWO popular digital platforms, Canva and Signal, are among services currently facing major disruptions globally, preventing users from accessing key features and sparking concerns about the increasing frequency of such outages.

Other affected platforms include Roblox, Snapchat, Fortnite, Amazon, Coinbase, Ring, Duolingo, Zoom, and Slack.

The disruption started with Signal, which experienced downtime on October 20, 2025, about an hour before the platform officially acknowledged the outage.

Signal’s president, Meredith Whittaker, later confirmed the incident in a post on social media.

“We’re aware that Signal is down for some people. This appears to be related to a major AWS outage. Stand by,” she wrote.

Canva also issued multiple updates acknowledging widespread errors across its platform. The outage disrupted users’ access to key features, including opening projects, using tools, and performing essential design functions.

“We are currently experiencing increased error rates, which are impacting functionality on Canva. Our team is actively investigating the issue and working to restore full access as quickly as possible,” Canva said.

Meanwhile, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced it had identified a possible root cause behind the high error rates affecting DynamoDB APIs in the US-EAST-1 region. The company said its teams were working on several recovery measures simultaneously to restore normal service.

For context, AWS is Amazon’s cloud computing arm, powering millions of major websites and online platforms worldwide.

Read Also: