CBN pump $218.41 million into foreign exchange market

CENTRAL Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday. February 7, 2020 as part of its effort to sustain the foreign exchange market pump the sum of $218.41million into the retail secondary market intervention sales (SMIS).

18 million Chinese Yuan (CNY) in the spot and short-tenored forwards segment of the inter-bank foreign exchange market.

Director, Corporate Communications Department, Isaac Okorafor, disclosed on Friday that the intervention, like in previous exercises, was for requests in the agricultural and raw materials sectors.

He added that the Chinese Yuan, on the other hand, was for Renminbi-denominated Letters of Credit.

The bank director expressed satisfaction on the stability currently in the foreign exchange market in the country, which was due to the intervention by the apex bank.

He gave his word that the CBN would continue to satisfy every sector in the foreign exchange market, stressing that the stability in the foreign exchange market continued to attract investors.

As at Friday, February 7, 2020 $1 exchanged for N358 at the Bureau de Change (BDC) segment of the foreign exchange market, while CNY1 exchanged at N46.