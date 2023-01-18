APC used lobbyists to organize Chatham House debate – PDP campaign spokesperson

The spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign, Daniel Bwala, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of using foreign lobbyists to organise its Chatham House debate.

Bwala stated this during an interview on Arise Tv on Wednesday, January 18.

Bwala argued that the performance of the APC presidential candidate in next month’s election, Bola Tinubu, at the Chatham debate lacked the universal standard attached to the institution.

“I remember this last one. The Chatham is a building, but the institution running the Chatham House is the Royal Institute of International Affairs. What they usually do is that they discuss about policies around the World and they raise up policies. They bring policy makers and people who are trying to think of change to come and have a conversation.

“Each time, they invite anybody around the world, you will see representation from around the world so that when you speak they will say you are addressing the world.

“Check the one that Asiwaju did, it is APC Nigeria and APC London. The assistant chair of Chatham House and those other white people you saw are the lobbyists APC briefed to organise the event,” he said.

“They went to make caricatures of themselves. Then in the evening, they were singing BUGA as if what they did in the morning amounted to a display of Intelligence”

Bwala stressed that Atiku was neither obligated to be invited nor to address the Chatham House.

“It is the government of the United Kingdom that will influence foreign policies, not the Chatham House,” he said.