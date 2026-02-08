Corporate sanitisation:CAC deregisters 400,000 non-compliant companies in 2025

THE Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has deregistered more than 400,000 companies in 2025 as part of an aggressive drive to sanitise Nigeria’s corporate registry and strengthen trust in the country’s business environment.

The Registrar-General of the commission, Hussaini Magaji, disclosed this in Abuja on Saturday, February 7, during activities marking the CAC’s 35th anniversary.

“In 2025 alone, the commission de-registered over 400,000 companies in a bid to clean up its database from inactive and non-compliant entities,” he said.

Magaji said the sweeping action targeted companies that had remained inactive for years or failed to meet statutory obligations under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), describing the exercise as necessary to protect the integrity of the national companies register.

According to him, removing dormant and defaulting companies will enhance transparency, reduce regulatory abuse, and improve confidence among local and foreign investors.

Beyond enforcement, Magaji said the commission is also deepening support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). He disclosed that CAC, in partnership with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), facilitated free business registration for 250,000 entrepreneurs nationwide.

The initiative, he explained, was aimed at lowering the cost of formalisation, easing entry barriers, and encouraging small businesses to operate within the regulated economy.

The mass deregistration follows earlier notices by the commission indicating plans to strike off at least 100,000 companies that had stopped carrying on business, remained inactive for a minimum of 10 years, or failed to file annual returns and disclose Persons with Significant Control.

Affected companies were given a 90-day window to regularise their status by submitting outstanding filings and, where applicable, sending activation requests to activation@cac.gov.ng

Magaji also revealed that the commission has fully operationalised a Beneficial Ownership Register, allowing members of the public to identify the true owners of companies operating in Nigeria.

He said the register has become a global reference point in promoting corporate transparency and supporting efforts to combat money laundering, terrorism financing, and other financial crimes.

CAC has been accelerating the digitisation of its operations to improve service delivery and boost Nigeria’s ease-of-doing-business ranking.

The ICIR reported in July 2025, that the commission unveiled an AI-powered registration portal designed to speed up approvals, enable instant name reservations, and drastically cut processing time for business certificates.

The platform is expected to deliver registration certificates in under 30 minutes once a user’s National Identification Number (NIN) is verified-marking a decisive shift from physical, office-based procedures to fully digital registration.

The commission also upgraded and optimised its portal to improve user experience and simplify compliance and announced the removal of 247 companies from its database for operating with false Registered Certificate (RC) numbers.