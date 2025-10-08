Court adjourns Kanu’s trial over delay in NMA report

The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to October 16 following the inability of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to submit its report on his health condition.

The judge, James Omotosho, announced the adjournment on Wednesday after counsel to the State Security Services (SSS), Suraj S’aad, informed the court that the NMA medical board had yet to complete its assessment. The report is expected to determine whether the SSS medical facility can adequately cater for Kanu’s health needs or if he should be moved to the National Hospital for treatment.

At the last sitting, the court directed the NMA president to constitute a medical panel comprising experts from different specialities to conduct an independent evaluation of Kanu’s health. The order followed conflicting claims between the prosecution and the defence over the state of his health and the quality of medical care provided by the SSS.

While the prosecution maintained that Kanu was receiving proper care under SSS supervision, his counsel, Onyechi Ikpeazu, argued that his client’s condition was deteriorating and requested that he be transferred to a public hospital.

The judge ordered the NMA to verify his medical status, assess the SSS medical facility, and determine whether he is fit to continue standing trial.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, the prosecution requested a one-week adjournment to allow the medical board to complete its findings. With no objection from the defence, the judge, Omotosho, adjourned the case to October 16 for the submission of the NMA report and to determine the next steps in the proceedings.

“The court is adjourned to 16 October for the report of the Nigerian Medical Association,” the judge ruled.

Kanu is facing a seven-count charge bordering on terrorism, treason, incitement, and defamation of Nigerian authorities. In a recent ruling, Justice Omotosho dismissed his no-case submission, holding that the prosecution had established a prima facie case warranting that he open his defence.

Reports by The ICIR show that the order for medical evaluation was issued on September 26 after the court reviewed separate medical claims from Kanu’s private doctors and the SSS.

The judge had directed the NMA to form a panel of eight to ten professionals, including a cardiologist, a neurologist, and the Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital, to assess his condition within eight days.

The ICIR earlier reported that Kanu’s legal battles date back to 2015, when he was first arrested by the SSS in Lagos. Although he was later granted bail, he fled the country after a military raid on his residence in Abia State in 2017. He was re-arrested in Kenya in 2021 and brought back to Nigeria, leading to renewed tensions and protests in parts of the South East.

His trial, which began in October 2021, has been marked by repeated adjournments, judicial recusals, and controversies surrounding his detention conditions and access to medical care.

The court is expected to decide on the next phase of proceedings after the submission of the NMA’s medical findings on October 16.